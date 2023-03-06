Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Crashed Into a Fire Hydrant In a Mercedes

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was just involved in a car crash on Saturday night as he reportedly lost control of the car and hit a fire hydrant.
The comedian, 29, and his new girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, 26, were driving together on Saturday night. The SNL alum was behind the wheel, and he was driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle, hopped on a curb, hit a fire hydrant, and skidded across the front lawn before slamming into the corner of the house.
In the aftermath of the crash, massive waterworks started after he hit the fire hydrant, with firefighters on the scene trying to get things under control.
Pictures show that the siding on one corner of the house was broken and pushed inward. But the car Pete was driving too a massive hit to its front, and the airbags have also been deployed.
The car Pete was driving at the moment of the crash seems to be a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. The model offered customers six variants. They could go for the GT 43 4MATIC+, the 50, the GT 53, the GT 63, the GT 63 S, and the GT 63 S E Performance. The trim Davidson had seemed to be 63 S, which sits just below the GT 63 S E Performance hybrid. The supercar had a dark paint job, paired with a dark and red cabin.
AMG GT-4 Door is a force to be reckoned with and Davidson surely agrees with that now. A power-hungry 4.0-liter M177 twin-turbocharged V8 engine pumps out 630 horsepower (639 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The V8 sends the resources to all four wheels via a multi-clutch nine-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT transmission.
These figures allow the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door 63 S 4MATIC+ to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds. As for its top speed, the 63 S goes all the way to 196 mph (315 kph).
The comedian has previously shared that he doesn't really care about cars, but he does own a few powerful, expensive cars. Besides the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door 63 S 4MATIC+, he also drives a Mercedes-Benz S-Class as a nod to his grandfather and late father. He purchased his first S-Class in 2018, upgrading to a newer black model in 2022.
Pete also got to drive Kim Kardashian’s Rolls-Royce Ghost around as his daily last year, and also got to ride around in her other cars, including her Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
It’s unclear whether the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door 63 S 4MATIC+ belongs to him or his girlfriend, but given his preference for Mercedes, it’s more likely that it belongs to him.
