Pete Davidson Picks Up Kim Kardashian in His Mercedes-Benz S-Class Post Private Jet Flight

After having landed in her private jet, Kim Kardashian didn’t have to bother to call her drivers or a taxi, because Pete Davidson stepped up and picked her up in his Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
Kim Kardashian is a certified car girl, or so she proclaims herself. The American socialite and businesswoman prides herself on a very expensive, custom collection. And Pete Davidson gets to enjoy all of her cars and even take a few of them out for a ride every once in a while.
But this time, when Kim returned from her business trip having launched her Skims Swim line, Pete Davidson was there to pick her up in his car on Sunday morning at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, California. The vehicle he drove was a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. There are several engine options for this luxury sedan across the world. But in the U.S., only the S 500 and the S 580, both with 4MATIC all-wheel drive are available. Although Pete Davidson doesn't refer to himself as a "car guy," it would make more sense he would go for the more powerful one, the S 580.
The German brand placed a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with a mild-hybrid drive at the core of the S 580, which delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps), and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and the 4MATIC four-wheel drive system.
The luxury sedan can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 129 mph (208 kph).
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star landed from Miami, after having flown on her private jet, a Gulfstream G650ER, which she fully customized to match her house. And, while Pete doesn’t have cars as expensive as she does, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is certainly very luxurious and comfortable.
