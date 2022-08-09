Pennsylvania State Police Can't Prevent Its Own Vehicle Theft, You're All Safe

You’d expect the police to protect you from thieves, and indeed, the officers often respond to calls about stolen vehicles. But sometimes, the victim is the police themselves, as happened in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania. Following a botched traffic stop, the troopers had to chase their own car to stop the thieves.
Car theft has become common these days, with statistics showing increases across the board. But you’d expect the police to be on top of this, ready to catch the criminals or at least find the stolen vehicles. This is the ideal case, but sometimes the reality shows that police cannot protect themselves.
This has become obvious in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania after a traffic stop got eerie. It happened on Interstate 81 in Silver Spring Township shortly before noon on August 4, when the police stopped a car for a regular check.
The two people inside the car fled the scene, somehow managing to steal the Ford Taurus-based Police Interceptor Sedan. That’s when the troopers in the area began to pursue the vehicle driven by the 30-year-old Hanif Malik Hall. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Malik Lamar Clover reportedly jumped from the passenger seat and ran to a nearby hotel, where he was later arrested.
As you can see in the video captured by a witness, the thief behind the wheel drove the police vehicle into the oncoming lane, stopping briefly on the side of the road. That’s when another police vehicle slammed into the stolen police car.
The short video then shows a Police Interceptor Utility performing a PIT maneuver, spinning the stolen vehicle around. The clip abruptly ends without revealing the outcome, but according to local media, police managed to “disable” the car.
That was not the end of the story. According to CBS 21, Hall abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled on foot, but he was arrested shortly after that. The two thieves now face multiple charges, including the robbery of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and other charges.
