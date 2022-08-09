Barn Find Gold: Four Rare Ford Mustangs See Daylight After 30 Years

Yes, it's something that doesn't happen very often, but Dennis Collins was lucky enough to stumble upon a stash of classic Mustangs in Mooresville, North Carolina. And needless to say, he immediately jumped on a plane and went on to buy them.
Sitting in storage since the early 1990s, all four Mustangs are authentic barn finds. But unlike many classics that were parked for three decades, these classic ponies are still in great shape. And more importantly, they still have their numbers-matching V8 engines under their hoods.
But there's even more good news. Not only these Mustangs have been preserved in relatively good condition, but they're also rarer than the average pony.
The first 'Stang that comes into the light once the barn doors are open is a 1965 version with the 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8. It may sound average since a whole lot of Mustangs left the factory with the 289 in 1965, but this is not your regular small-block V8.
Shelby GT350 without the badging and the extra features. It's also worth noting that this K-code V8 was the most powerful engine available in the Mustang through 1966 thanks to a rating of 271 horsepower and 312 pound-feet (423 Nm) of torque.
In addition to the rare and highly desirable unit, this Mustang also wears its original Silver Frost paint.
Next up we have a 1969 Mach 1 powered by an N-Code V8. That's a 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) Windsor V8 in a four-barrel configuration.
Rated at 290 horsepower and 385 pound-feet (522 Nm) of twist, this V8 is a one-year wonder as Ford replaced it with the 351 Cleveland for the 1970 model year. Just like the 1965 HiPo, the N-code still wears the original factory paint.
Super Cobra Jet. Superseded only by the Boss V8 in terms of oomph that year, the SCJ delivered a solid 335 horses and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque when new.
This car also features numbers-matching everything, but it's been repainted more than 30 years ago when the previous owner opted to cover the original Lime Gold finish with a few layers of black. But the pony comes with a solid drag racing background.
The story goes that the guy who bought this car new also owned the local drag strip. And not only did he race the Mustang for a few years, but also won every single run down the quarter-mile.
Now that's a winner that needs to get back on the road as soon as possible. Hopefully, in the gorgeous Lime Green paint that it once had.
Performance isn't too shabby either thanks to a factory rating of 225 horsepower and 305 pound-feet (414 Nm) of twist. And I'm pretty sure that the maroon over white color combo isn't very common.
All told, this is one of the coolest Mustang-related barn score I've seen in a very long time. And knowing Dennis Collins, these old ponies will be up and running (and possibly restored) sooner than later. Which makes everything that much sweeter.
