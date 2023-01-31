Pennsylvania Contractor Is Restoring a Historic Lighthouse That He Bought for $192K

Thanks to enthusiastic and determined folks such as this contractor and painter from Pennsylvania, historic landmarks in the U.S. are not left to be destroyed by the hands of time, but saved and given a new life. In this case, it’s not an old train car or a rusty military ship, but a lighthouse. One that has survived for more than a century.
Sparky isn’t exactly a dignified name for a venerable lighthouse that was built in 1902 and continues to sit in Hooper Islands, Maryland. But it was a friendly name that would help the old lighthouse get more attention on social media, where it now has a dedicated Facebook page. That is because its new owner is determined to restore it, despite all the costs and challenges.
Richard Cuce was willing to pay almost $200,000 for the Hooper Island Light, in December 2022. The federal government set up an auction for the historic Chesapeake Bay lighthouse last summer, with bidding starting at just $15,000. It might sound crazy that the 1902 lighthouse was auctioned off for so much money in the end, but there are actually many other lighthouses in the U.S. that ended up being auctioned for millions of dollars overall.
Lighthouses are in intrinsic part of America’s history. They were essential navigational aids back in the day, with the first ones in the U.S. dating from the 18th century. As technology progressed, especially in terms of navigation, these majestic tours became obsolete. But hundreds of them remain in certain parts of the country, as a precious link in the history of America’s maritime trade.
As it typically happens, historic landmarks such as these ones become too expensive to maintain. The Hooper Island Lighthouse was offered at no cost by the Coast Guard in 2006, when the U.S. Lighthouse Society got it, and it would be auctioned off in 2022.
Added to the National Register of Historic Places, Sparky is one of only eleven lighthouses in the U.S. that were built on a caisson foundation, and still shows off the watch room and lantern on top of the four-story tower. It was electrified in 1936, and became fully automated in 1961.
Still at the beginning of this challenging journey, Richard Cuce has faith that Sparky will get a new life. As someone with extensive experience in industrial painting and sandblasting, he knows a thing or two about giving things a new look. He has even bought a boat that’s set to become “the official Hooper Island Lighthouse boat.” There’s a long road ahead, and it won’t be easy, but the 1902 lighthouse is here to stay. Hopefully, it will be in much better shape in the future, thanks to its proud new owner.
