Pennsylvania Aspiring Riders Can Get Free Motorcycle Training

With warm weather coming in fast, the PennDOT of Pennsylvania urges riders of all ages to prepare for the upcoming season. On the occasion, the institute also wants to notify residents and active duty military of the states that the courses are free.





“Keeping skills sharp and reinforcing the importance of safety through Pennsylvania’s free motorcycle safety classes help both novice and experienced riders enjoy a safe and enjoyable riding season,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “Riders can practice and refine their techniques while honing the split-second decision making required to safely operate a motorcycle.”



If you’re an aspiring rider looking to get your motorcycle license, PAMSP offers a five-day, 15-hour licensing course. Known as the Basic Rider Course (BRC), the program takes you through five hours of theoretical instruction and 10 hours of practical riding, giving you the basic skills to operate a two-wheeled machine.



The BRC is mandatory in order to receive a



For the experienced riders who also own a motorcycle, they can sign up for a one-day, six-hour Basic Rider Course 2 (BRC2) to refresh their safety knowledge and further hone their skills.



