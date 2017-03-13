Pennsylvania Aspiring Riders Can Get Free Motorcycle Training

autoevolution
With warm weather coming in fast, the PennDOT of Pennsylvania urges riders of all ages to prepare for the upcoming season. On the occasion, the institute also wants to notify residents and active duty military of the states that the courses are free.
The free motorcycle trials are available now for the state’s residents thorough the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program (PAMSP), and they address both novice and seasoned riders alike.

“Keeping skills sharp and reinforcing the importance of safety through Pennsylvania’s free motorcycle safety classes help both novice and experienced riders enjoy a safe and enjoyable riding season,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “Riders can practice and refine their techniques while honing the split-second decision making required to safely operate a motorcycle.”

If you’re an aspiring rider looking to get your motorcycle license, PAMSP offers a five-day, 15-hour licensing course. Known as the Basic Rider Course (BRC), the program takes you through five hours of theoretical instruction and 10 hours of practical riding, giving you the basic skills to operate a two-wheeled machine.

The BRC is mandatory in order to receive a motorcycle license but can also be attended by experienced riders to polish their skills or correct any unsafe habits. At the beginning of the course, you will get a motorcycle and helmet to practice, with the rest of the safety equipment being your task to bring along.

For the experienced riders who also own a motorcycle, they can sign up for a one-day, six-hour Basic Rider Course 2 (BRC2) to refresh their safety knowledge and further hone their skills.

If that sounds easy enough, there’s also the Advanced Rider Course (ARC), which is a one-day training session based on a military training course. This offers you the chance to enhance your safety skills through a minimum of three-and-a-half hours of classroom instruction and four-and-a-half hours of riding courses designed to enhance attitude and awareness.
