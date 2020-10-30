PBM Honors Yamaha Scorpio Z with a Ravishing Transformation

A Closer Look at the Cupra Formentor Powertrains

A few years back, the PBM crew stunned the two-wheeler realm with a mighty work of mechanical art, based on a 2007 Yamaha Scorpio Z225. The donor in question is powered by an air-cooled single-cylinder SOHC engine, with two valves and a displacement of 223cc.



This little devil will deliver up to 18 bhp at 8,000 rpm, along with 13 pound-feet (18 Nm) of twist at around 6,500 revs. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with transmitting the mill’s power to the rear 18-inch alloy wheel via a chain final drive. Last but not least, the whole thing has a wet weight of just 313 lbs (142 kg).



The Purpose Built Moto team kicked things off by removing the Scorpio’s stock bodywork. In its stead, you will find a handsome fuel tank that boasts some of the smoothest curves we’ve ever seen, as well as a tiny tail section housing a bespoke LED lighting unit.



Additionally, there is more LED wizardry to be found at the front end, in the form of a vintage-style headlight module. The beast crawls on a pair of custom laced hoops that keep things looking sexy. The Aussies browsed their very own range for an assortment of top-grade components, such as fresh switches, a couple of beefy exhaust mufflers and LED turn signals, to name a few.



