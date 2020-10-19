Newton-Rider Bike Helmet Is Soft but Hard, Quite Instagrammable

The Sexiest Bespoke BMW R75/5 Hails from Richmond, Virginia

Time to admire some more one-off wizardry! 8 photos



Quite frankly, this has to be one of the prettiest R75/5s that’s ever existed! The gurus over at Cognito Moto go about their daily business in Richmond, Virginia. Ever since its foundation in 2012, the enterprise amassed a plethora of aftermarket components built in-house, such as gauges, subframe kits and even wheels. Besides developing some of the juiciest modules on the market, Cognito's surgeons also specialize in the magnificent art of motorcycle customization.For a clear demonstration of this crew’s surreal abilities, let’s take a second to analyze one of their drool-worthy undertakings. This gorgeous piece of machinery is based on a 1971 model in BMW Motorrad’s R75/5 lineup and the building process was completed back in 2019. Honestly, this sexy beast is a showstopper in the truest sense of the word!Cognito kicked things off by transplanting a BMW R nineT’s forks onto their bespoke entity and installing new triple clamps to accommodate these items. They proceeded to equip an assortment of aftermarket parts, such as Renthal handlebars and an LED headlight gripped by Motodemic brackets, as well as a fresh front fender shaped by Meyerbuilt Metalworks and a plethora of electrical units from Motogadget’s inventory. These include a Chronoclassic gauge, M-Blaze turn signals and an M-unit Blue that runs the whole show.On the other hand, there’s absolutely no shortage of remarkable upgrades in the performance department, either. R75/5’s four-stroke boxer-twin was treated to a Siebenrock module that increases its displacement all the way up to 1000cc. Additionally, the behemoth received a pair of high-compression pistons and Dell’Orto carburetors with 38 mm (1.5 inches) throttle bodies.Stopping power is supplied by a selection of top-grade Brembo parts and state-of-the-art brake discs on both ends. As to the bike’s suspension, its front setup is joined by dual Ohlins Street Line shock absorbers at the rear. The stock hoops were removed to make room for a set of laced wheels from Cognito’s very own range. Furthermore, the wheels are enveloped in high-performance Dunlop K180 Flat Track rubber.To top it all off, they tasked New Church Moto with upholstering a delicious quilted leather saddle and fabricated a custom subframe to support the one-off seat. Lastly, the stainless-steel exhaust headers and mufflers hail from a Triumph Street Twin.Quite frankly, this has to be one of the prettiest R75/5s that’s ever existed!