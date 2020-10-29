Electric Motorcycles, Is There Any Fun to Be Had Without the High-Revving ICE?

MRC Blessed Yamaha XJR1300 With A Neat Makeover

Meet the prettiest XJR1300 that’s ever existed! 6 photos DOHC inline-four behemoth, with an astronomical displacement of 1,251cc and four Mikuni BS36 carbs.



At around 8,000 rpm, the air-cooled colossus is fully capable of supplying as much as 106 hp. On the other hand, a malicious torque output of 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) will be summoned at 6,500 rpm. This monstrous force travels to a chain final drive via a five-speed transmission, leading to a whopping top speed of 160 mph (258 kph). Additionally, the XJR1300 will cover the quarter mile in no more than 10.6 seconds, which is simply staggering, if you ask me.



Given its top-shelf characteristics, I’ll bet this boy is one hell of a donor to work with on a bespoke adventure. For instance, Portugal’s Maria Riding Company went about treating it to a thorough overhaul that makes Yamaha’s creature twice as sexy. The



For starters, MRC proceeded to tweak the bike’s subframe to accommodate an elegant leather saddle. The front suspension was blessed with an assortment of Ohlins components that’ll contribute to a significant improvement in the handling department.



We notice a pair of laced hoops from Keino, hugged tightly by high-performance Continental Road Attack tires. Furthermore, the crew installed clip-on handlebars and a set of rear-mounted foot pegs from the LSL catalog.



You will also find a selection of top-shelf electrical items supplied by Motogadget, including a tasty speedometer, turn signals and the almighty M-unit control module. To top it all off, the inline-four fiend was honored with K&N air filters and a custom exhaust system that’s been fabricated in-house.



Last but not least, the XJR1300 received an intricate color scheme, which blends a white base with black and blue accents. To be fair, this splendid entity almost had me drooling!