Pay for Your 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron Today, Take Delivery Next April

Facelifted for the 2023 model year, Audi’s e-tron lineup has also been renamed as the Q8 e-tron. The range comprises both the SUV and Sportback versions of the electric vehicle, and it is now open for order in the United Kingdom.
Customers will have to decide which trim level is for them, with options including the Sport, S line, Black Edition, and Vorsprung.
All four are available with the 50 and 55 powertrains, which offer 340 ps (335 hp / 250 kW) and 664 Nm (490 lb-ft) of torque, and 408 ps (402 hp / 300 kW) and 664 Nm (490 lb-ft) respectively. The SQ8, with its 503 ps (496 hp / 370 kW) and 973 Nm (718 lb-ft), is offered in the latter two grades solely. The driving range is rated at 452/531/457 km (281/330/284 miles) in the SUV, and 466/552/475 km (290/343/295 miles) in the Sportback respectively.
Priced from £67,800 ($80,148) in the 50, and £77,800 ($91,969) in the 55 variant, with the Sportback adding another £2,500 ($2,955) to the recommended retail price, the Sport brings 20-inch wheels, adaptive air suspension, Matrix LED headlights, and quattro all-wheel drive. Dual screens, two-zone climate control, DAB radio, wireless charging pad, hands-free tailgate, and a host of driving assistance systems, including 360-degree sensors, are standard too.
For the S line trim level, you are looking at a minimum of £72,800 ($86,058) for the Q8 50 e-tron, and £82,800 ($97,880) for the Q8 55 e-tron, with the Sportback again adding £2,500 to the RRP. This version gets 21-inch wheels, adaptive air suspension, rear privacy windows, front sports seats wrapped in Valcona leather, aluminum trim, and three-spoke steering wheel wrapped in perforated leather that displays that ‘S’ logo.
The Black Edition starts at £75,150 ($88,836) for the Q8 50 e-tron, £85,150 ($100,658) for the Q8 55 e-tron, and £97,500 ($115,257) for the SQ8. It features different 21-inch wheels, black side mirror caps, glossy black grille, bumper accents, and window surrounds, Audi beam with ‘e-tron’ logo, and flat-bottom steering wheel with a three-spoke design.
Sitting at the top of the family is the Vorsprung, priced from £89,800 ($106,154) with the base powertrain, £99,800 ($117,976) with the mid-range one, and £114,500 ($135,353) when it comes to the SQ8 e-tron. This one adds 22-inch alloys, Digital Matrix Lights, virtual side mirrors, soft-close doors, different sports seats up front, heated steering wheel, extended leather pack, and others.
All four are available with the 50 and 55 powertrains, which offer 340 ps (335 hp / 250 kW) and 664 Nm (490 lb-ft) of torque, and 408 ps (402 hp / 300 kW) and 664 Nm (490 lb-ft) respectively. The SQ8, with its 503 ps (496 hp / 370 kW) and 973 Nm (718 lb-ft), is offered in the latter two grades solely. The driving range is rated at 452/531/457 km (281/330/284 miles) in the SUV, and 466/552/475 km (290/343/295 miles) in the Sportback respectively.
Priced from £67,800 ($80,148) in the 50, and £77,800 ($91,969) in the 55 variant, with the Sportback adding another £2,500 ($2,955) to the recommended retail price, the Sport brings 20-inch wheels, adaptive air suspension, Matrix LED headlights, and quattro all-wheel drive. Dual screens, two-zone climate control, DAB radio, wireless charging pad, hands-free tailgate, and a host of driving assistance systems, including 360-degree sensors, are standard too.
For the S line trim level, you are looking at a minimum of £72,800 ($86,058) for the Q8 50 e-tron, and £82,800 ($97,880) for the Q8 55 e-tron, with the Sportback again adding £2,500 to the RRP. This version gets 21-inch wheels, adaptive air suspension, rear privacy windows, front sports seats wrapped in Valcona leather, aluminum trim, and three-spoke steering wheel wrapped in perforated leather that displays that ‘S’ logo.
The Black Edition starts at £75,150 ($88,836) for the Q8 50 e-tron, £85,150 ($100,658) for the Q8 55 e-tron, and £97,500 ($115,257) for the SQ8. It features different 21-inch wheels, black side mirror caps, glossy black grille, bumper accents, and window surrounds, Audi beam with ‘e-tron’ logo, and flat-bottom steering wheel with a three-spoke design.
Sitting at the top of the family is the Vorsprung, priced from £89,800 ($106,154) with the base powertrain, £99,800 ($117,976) with the mid-range one, and £114,500 ($135,353) when it comes to the SQ8 e-tron. This one adds 22-inch alloys, Digital Matrix Lights, virtual side mirrors, soft-close doors, different sports seats up front, heated steering wheel, extended leather pack, and others.