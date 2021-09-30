Audi e-tron GT RS Avant Rendering Looks Like It Could Give the RS 6 a Run for Its Money

Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz seem to take turns in coming up with great designs. There was a clear moment of resurgence from BMW after Bangle left, then Mercedes-Benz reinvented its appearance when it launched the completely redesigned A-Class, and now it looks as though the once boring Audi is going through a great patch.
Just like BMW doesn't seem to be able to get any new models 100 percent right, Audi can't put a step wrong. That's obviously an exaggeration on both parts, but the gist of it is right. Show us an Audi model launched within the last few years that isn't a joy to look at, and we'll gladly (well, more like begrudgingly, if we're being honest) retract that.
The e-tron GT is the perfect example. While some other brands are struggling to find a visual identity for their electric range, Audi has knocked it out of the park with its Porsche Taycan-based sedan. So much so, in fact, that when it launched, there were voices saying it was even sexier than the gorgeous Porsche EV it is based on.
That last bit is open to interpretation, especially since the approach for either of them has been quite different. It is one of the better examples of dealing with cross-platform models inside the Volkswagen Group, which has to be a constant challenge for a mammoth comprising of God-knows how many brands and a limited number of vehicle architectures.
Considering how well the non-identical twins managed to carve a niche for themselves, we see no reason why the VW higher-ups wouldn't sanction something similar for an Audi correspondent of the more recently introduced Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.
However, instead of the more rugged appearance that Porsche opted for its electric wagon, Audi could veer toward pure performance. After all, it does have the RS 6 in its portfolio, and the name of the Ingolstadt-based automaker has long been associated with go-fast station wagons. Why should leaving the ICE aga and entering the EV age change any of that?
It doesn't take much to envision what the e-tron GT Avant (RS or otherwise) would look like, but if you want to give your imagination a break, we have just the perfect rendering for you. Well, technically, Sugarchow (sugardesign_1) has it, we're just here to make sure it reaches you.
The virtual wagon looks like a worthy electric counterpart for the RS 6, and since we've seen the e-tron sedan make short work of the V8-powered model in a drag race, we see no reason why this thing couldn't do the same. With just a few bits of bodywork added to the e-tron, Audi could make the quickest station wagon in production.
The only thing that could stand in the way of that is Porsche and its Taycan Cross Turismo. However, since Audi has the tradition of quick station wagons and the Cross Turismo is positioned as more of an adventure-oriented car, there could be a slight possibility there for the e-tron RS Avant to become not only a reality but also the top dog.
