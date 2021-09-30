Twin-Turbo Chevy S-10 Blazer Hits the Drag Strip, Runs Quicker Than a Dodge Demon

Chevrolet introduced the "Blazer" badge in 1969 for the full-size K5 SUV. But in 1984, a second Blazer emerged, this time around in the form of a compact crossover based on the Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck. The latter became a midsize in 1994 and it's the spiritual predecessor of the modern Blazer you can find in dealerships since 2019.
While the original K5 Blazer is now a prized classic, the first-gen S-10 Blazer is barely taking its first steps into the collector's car market. As a result, you're bound to see it in a beat-up, modified form rather than as a restored collectible. If you get lucky enough, you might also see an S-10 Blazer at the drag strip.
Granted, race-spec conversions aren't exactly popular among the Blazer crowd, but at least one owner turned his compact SUV into a quarter-mile slingshot. Meet "Bambi Blazer," the 1984 S-10 Blazer that packs a twin-turbo V8 and runs the quarter-mile in less than nine seconds.
While it might not look all that great on the outside, this old crossover packs a monstrous mill under the hood. If you're not familiar with the first-gen S-10 Blazer, you should know that, unlike the K5 Blazer, it wasn't offered with a V8. Chevrolet sold it with a handful of four-cylinder engines plus a couple of V6 units. So finding a V8 under the hood of an S-10 Blazer is a big deal, especially if it's strapped to a pair of 66 mm turbochargers.
Output figures are unknown, but based on how quick this SUV is on the quarter-mile, it should pack close to (if not more than) 1,000 horsepower. Raced at the 2021 Hot Rod Drag Week, the Blazer hit Byron Dragway with an 8.86-second quarter-mile run. All while hitting a trap speed of 148 mph (238 kph).
Quite impressive for an old, boxy SUV, but downright astounding if you compare it to the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, one of the world's quickest production cars. Fitted with a supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 good for up to 840 horsepower, the Mopar completes the run in about 9.65 seconds, while hitting 140 mph (225 kph). Now, this is a Blazer that will raise some eyebrows!
