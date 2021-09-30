Twin-Turbo Chevy S-10 Blazer Hits the Drag Strip, Runs Quicker Than a Dodge Demon

4 Fake Chevrolet K5 Blazer Comes from Japan, Is Based on Toyota RAV4

Chevrolet introduced the "Blazer" badge in 1969 for the full-size K5 SUV. But in 1984, a second Blazer emerged, this time around in the form of a compact crossover based on the Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck . The latter became a midsize in 1994 and it's the spiritual predecessor of the modern Blazer you can find in dealerships since 2019. 6 photos



Granted, race-spec conversions aren't exactly popular among the Blazer crowd, but at least one owner turned his compact SUV into a



While it might not look all that great on the outside, this old crossover packs a monstrous mill under the hood. If you're not familiar with the first-gen S-10 Blazer, you should know that, unlike the K5 Blazer, it wasn't offered with a V8. Chevrolet sold it with a handful of four-cylinder engines plus a couple of V6 units. So finding a V8 under the hood of an S-10 Blazer is a big deal, especially if it's strapped to a pair of 66 mm turbochargers.



Output figures are unknown, but based on how quick this SUV is on the quarter-mile, it should pack close to (if not more than) 1,000 horsepower. Raced at the 2021 Hot Rod Drag Week, the Blazer hit Byron Dragway with an 8.86-second quarter-mile run. All while hitting a trap speed of 148 mph (238 kph).



Quite impressive for an old, boxy SUV, but downright astounding if you compare it to the



