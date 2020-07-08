4 1937 Ford Rat Rod Looks so Beat Down It’s Almost Elegant

Patina 1934 Ford Pickup Hides a Surprise in the Icebox at the Back

Like most other builds of its kind, this custom 1934 Ford pickup streetrod is all about deceit: it starts off by sending one message with its decrepit body, only to reveal upon closer inspection surprises upon surprises. 28 photos



The one here is looking for a buyer, and it’s not even that expensive. It is listed on a



Visually, the pickup looks like an old rust bucket, and it’s supposed to. There’s a special paint applied on the body panels to create the patina look that fits it so well. And so do the wood panels that adorn the bed at the rear, mounted both above the panels, and on the bed floor.



And speaking of the bed floor, you’ll notice there’s an icebox there. It is not to be used for storing stuff, because it is already filled with something: the car’s battery, put there to give the build better weight distribution.



Whereas the exterior looks like it’s been through hell and somehow made it out, not the same can be said about the

interior. Saddle wrapping on the seats with diamond-stitched leather, aluminum handles, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and custom-color Dolphin gauges make for a very cozy-looking cabin.



This type of project, which blends a beat-down exterior look with engineering and hardware to die for, has been around for quite some time and it is meant for a special breed of car lovers. The niche is not that big, but lucrative nonetheless, and over the past few months we uncovered quite the number of such machines

