MINI Rat Rod Makes Perfect Use of Cheap Convertible

More on this:

1 New MINI Convertible Debuts in Tokyo with Male Model by Its Side

2 Only Three Engine Choices Available for the 2016 MINI Convertible at Launch

3 2016 MINI Convertible Launched in Caribbean Aqua Paint Ahead of Tokyo Debut

4 2016 MINI Cooper S Convertible Spied with the Top Down, Nearly Undisguised

5 Spyshots: 2016 MINI Cooper S Convertible Seen With Top Down