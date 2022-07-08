Parked in a Garage for 38 Years: 1964 Chevrolet Bel Air Has the Full Package, All Original

The Impala was having the time of its life during the ‘60s, and in the first half of the decade, its popularity was skyrocketing at a pace that not even Chevrolet believed was possible.
On the other hand, the GM brand also continued to refine the Bel Air, especially as this nameplate continued to share many of its underpinnings with the Impala.
The 1964 Bel Air, therefore, ended up selling in pretty big numbers as well, though finding one in a good shape today isn’t exactly easy.
Someone on Craigslist appears to have one of the rarest examples still in existence, especially because it looks to be a Bel Air that has the full package. The car is still entirely original and comes with everything in working condition.
According to their post, the Bel Air has recently passed the VIN inspection, which means it comes in a condition that makes it roadworthy. However, it’s not licensed or insured.
Getting back to its condition, the seller claims the Bel Air is currently at its second owner, though there’s something you need to know about the mileage. The odometer seems to indicate 158,000 miles (254,000 km), and given the car spent 38 years in a garage, the mileage has been reached in just 20 years. Pure math suggests the Bel Air has therefore served as a daily driver during this whole time, as this is the only way to reach a high mileage in such a short timeframe.
This doesn’t necessarily make this 1964 Bel Air less appealing, however, especially when considering the car comes in an all-original condition with no dents or rust. The seller expects to get no more, no less than $15,000 for the car, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see if anyone is willing to pay that much for what looks to be a rare survivor.
The 1964 Bel Air, therefore, ended up selling in pretty big numbers as well, though finding one in a good shape today isn’t exactly easy.
Someone on Craigslist appears to have one of the rarest examples still in existence, especially because it looks to be a Bel Air that has the full package. The car is still entirely original and comes with everything in working condition.
According to their post, the Bel Air has recently passed the VIN inspection, which means it comes in a condition that makes it roadworthy. However, it’s not licensed or insured.
Getting back to its condition, the seller claims the Bel Air is currently at its second owner, though there’s something you need to know about the mileage. The odometer seems to indicate 158,000 miles (254,000 km), and given the car spent 38 years in a garage, the mileage has been reached in just 20 years. Pure math suggests the Bel Air has therefore served as a daily driver during this whole time, as this is the only way to reach a high mileage in such a short timeframe.
This doesn’t necessarily make this 1964 Bel Air less appealing, however, especially when considering the car comes in an all-original condition with no dents or rust. The seller expects to get no more, no less than $15,000 for the car, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see if anyone is willing to pay that much for what looks to be a rare survivor.