Panhead Eccentric Blue Is the One Cute Chopper, and for Choppers Cute Is Bad

The official, by-the-book definition of a chopper motorcycle tells us we should be dealing with a two-wheeler with drastically altered steering angles, long forks, and an overall stretched appearance. The unofficial definition is however much broader and more permissive and allows things like this one here to be called that.
What you’re looking at is full custom work coming from all the way in Japan, from a shop that has been featured here before, and goes by the name Bad Land. A build comprising a custom frame, obviously, one that holds a panhead engine of undisclosed capabilities, and is supported by wildly different sized wheels, measuring 21 inches at the front and 16 inches at the rear, and wearing a label called PM Gasser.
The frame comes in clear blue, offsetting the chrome on the engine parts, wheels and fork, as does the fuel tank, a vintage-looking piece created in the Bad Land oven. That’s the same place from where other elements of the build come from, including the large fender at the rear (the front wheel is wide open), the two-pipe exhaust that furls to one side of the bike, or the headlight.
The bike is called Eccentric Blue, and it’s a foot control machine with Kustom Tech suicide shift lever. It also looks incredibly cute and pleasing, two words one usually tries to avoid when creating something that can be classified as a chopper.
As we’ve seen countless times during our trek through the world of Bad Land, price is not something the Japanese are willing to discuss, so this time too we are unable to determine how much the Eccentric Blue cost to put together.
Shown for the first time in 2016, the chopper is now lost in the vastness of the world, with its whereabouts unknown at this time.
