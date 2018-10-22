Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff Replace Matt LeBlanc On Top Gear

Remember when Top Gear used to be Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May? Those days will never come back, and ever since the three amigos left the show, the television series didn’t manage to capture that certain something it once had.
In addition to the fracas episode that got Jeremy out of the BBC, the subsequent lineups of presenters didn’t manage to convince the audience that there’s life after Clarkson. First came Chris Evans, who couldn’t resist the pressure of this motoring media juggernaut called Top Gear. Then Matt LeBlanc and Chris Harris stepped in, but that wasn’t meant to be either.
The first non-British host of Top Gear announced that he’s leaving the show because this job takes too much time away from his family and friends. You can’t blame the guy at all for his decision, and to be fair, his love for all things Porsche has gotten an idea too boring for the audience who knows that the sports car segment has more to offer than the 911.
Now that Matt LeBlanc is out of the picture, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff have been confirmed by the BBC as replacements. The pair is on a two-year contract, which includes an extension clause is everything goes as planned. Each is expected to earn something in the ballpark of £500,000 from this arrangement according to British tabloid media.
The cricket legend and Take Me Out host from Lancashire love cars since they were lads, and based on their on-screen chemistry, the duo might work out well on Top Gear. Based on the picture uploaded on Instagram and posted at the end of the story, it appears that Chris Harris will join the two as lead hosts.
“I think you can tell just how much fun we’re going to have making Top Gear with Paddy and Freddie,” said Harris. “They’re both brilliant, natural entertainers – and their mischief mixed with the most exciting cars on the planet is sure to take the show to the next level.”
Series 26 is the last one with LeBlanc as lead host, debuting in early 2019 on BBC Two. As for Series 27, expect the first episode to air later on in 2019.
Welcome to your new Top Gear presenters! Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff join Chris Harris for new series in 2019 Full info on #TopGear.com now. Link in bio >> #TopGear @mcguinness.paddy @aflintoff11 @harrismonkey