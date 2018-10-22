Elon Musk to Open First Hyperloop Tunnel in December

A day or so after starting a meme war with Fortnite players on account of one of his Twitter posts, Elon Musk got back to serious business and, after a few months with no news from the Hyperloop front, announced a major breakthrough.

The proposed system would make the nearly six-hour trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco last only 35 minutes. The first tunnel is almost done — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 22 octombrie 2018 Having already unleashed his machines on the ground with the Teslas and in orbit with SpaceX, the subterranean adventure for Elon Musk is about to begin. Over the weekend, the billionaire announced on Twitter, the Dark Souls of social media as he describes it, that the Boring Company’s first tunnel is almost done and will open on December 10.So, what does exactly “open” means? No one really knows for sure.Officially, the tunnel which starts in SpaceX’s parking lot in Hawthorne and will link up with the Los Angeles International Airport is supposed to be used by high-speed pods carrying people to the airport in as little as 8 minutes.Back in August, Musk said that when ready travelers will have to pay even as low as one dollar per trip but, for the first months of operations, all rides will be free.The only problem is that, even if the tunnel is ready, the pods are not and we venture to say that neither is the linear induction motors or whatever technology will be needed to propel the pods through the partially vacuumed tube.So, for now, open means that it will be available probably only for pedestrians and cyclists, if they are into traveling by foot or bike through unknown, probably dark tunnels.The portion of the tunnel to open in December is about two miles long, running mostly under 120th Street. The Boring company does not say whether there’s an exit at the other end. Hyperloop , this subway 2.0 of sorts, is supposed to revolutionize urban transportation. The idea popped into the public eye in 2013, when Elon Musk published what became known as the Hyperloop Alpha paper, a 58-page document describing the hows and whys of a high-speed underground system.The proposed system would make the nearly six-hour trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco last only 35 minutes.