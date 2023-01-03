Origami Yacht Support Vessel Can Carry Tenders, a Helicopter, and Even a Submarine

When people feel that they’ve outgrown their homes, they start looking for a bigger house to move into. The same can also happen when you own a yacht. The planet’s super-rich may feel they need more space onboard their vessels for water toys, tenders, and other amenities, so they start looking for solutions.
This is where yacht support vessels come in handy. This type of watercraft has become increasingly popular among yacht owners who wish to make their holidays even more fun and exciting by acquiring the latest and greatest water toys and tenders.
The latest support yacht concept comes from two Spanish companies, namely Schwalgien Yacht Design and Astilleros Armon. The support vessel is called Origami and measures 65 meters (213 feet) in length.
Astilleros Armon shipyard has registered great success with its previous catamaran support vessels, so they are now looking into expanding their portfolio with this monohull superyacht support vessel. For Schwalgien Yacht Design, on the other hand, Origami is the first support yacht concept they’ve designed. The two companies have previously collaborated on various builds, the most recent of which is called Nebula and was launched earlier this year.
Origami takes its name from the Japanese art of paper folding, a technique that is known to have influenced designers in various fields since the 17th century. In the case of this watercraft, builders took inspiration from the paper folding practice in the design of its aluminum hull. Just as paper is folded to create intricate designs, the vessel’s superstructure is built with aluminum plates that have been folded to create angular and geometric forms.
Support yachts are usually intended to carry diverse water toys like fishing boats, inflatable boats, luxury yacht tenders, jet skis, or even a submarine. This is why they are so voluminous. As mentioned, Origami is 213 feet (65 meters) long and has a beam of 40 feet (12 meters), and a draft of about 9.8 feet (3 meters).
The support vessel concept features a helicopter hangar, which is a common feature for this type of watercraft, especially when the mothership they are intended to support doesn’t have its own helipad. Origami’s helicopter hangar can be used without folding the blades, which offers additional protection to the helicopter.
It also boasts a large tender deck that can accommodate three large tenders or two regular tenders and a submarine, along with various other water toys. Additionally, Origami is meant to carry a fuel load big enough for world wide operation in support of a superyacht.
In terms of interior layout, this can be customized depending on the client’s needs to include crew cabins, guest cabins, and even laboratories. As standard, Origami is designed to offer sleeping space for 22 crew members and also has a spacious crew lounge and gym.
No other details have been unveiled regarding the systems and engineering for Origami, but Astilleros Armon, which has decades of commercial shipbuilding experience, promises they will be on par with the standards and quality they have delivered so far.
