Opel Mokka Facelift Spied, Blink and You Might Miss the Changes

The three-year-old second-generation Opel Mokka is getting a mid-cycle refresh. The auto brand's subcompact crossover has been spied in a premiere recently while being driven in the open, and due to the camouflage wrapped around certain elements, it has attracted attention, immediately becoming the focus of our photographer's camera lens.
Opel should have gone for a few white stickers to hide the updates, as these are more modest than they appear. The headlamps look the same for now, though they are likely new. The large horizontal slat still separates the upper and lower intakes in the front bumper, which seem to be narrower, and we cannot see any side trim at all, yet that could be the camouflage doing its thing.
As you can expect from a facelifted car, the 2025 Opel Mokka's profile carries over with no updates whatsoever. Even the wheels are identical, and the tiny vinyl stickers applied to the center caps are there to hide the Blitz logo. The black cladding soldiers on, and so do the mirror caps and trim on the lower parts of the doors and shiny accents above the window line.
This is an early tester, so it retains the current iteration's taillamps, tailgate, reflectors, rear bumper, and diffuser. The only camouflage here hides the Opel logo on the tailgate and the Mokka emblem below it. Nevertheless, we expect the final production version to feature revised lighting units at the rear and a tweaked bumper, for the most part, and maybe updated emblems.
There is no reason to believe that the power unit was updated for the car's mid-cycle refresh, and if it was, then chances are it's with emphasis on making it a bit more frugal. The same goes for the battery-electric version, the Opel Mokka-e, which will get the same visual updates as its ICE-powered siblings and should debut around the same time.
But when is it due? Officially, we do not know the answer to this question yet. Unofficially, however, our spy photographers believe it might be unveiled sometime next year, which seems plausible, as by then, the current Opel Mokka, alongside its right-hand-drive twin sold in the United Kingdom, the Vauxhall Mokka, will be almost four years old. The mid-cycle refresh is bound to keep the model competitive in the subcompact segment for crossovers.
Water vapors can be seen dripping out of the dual tailpipes, and this inevitably tells us that the exhaust tips are not fake. Thus, it is not the battery-electric Mokka-e but the internal combustion-powered one. In its home market, it's offered with a 1.2L turbo unit, making 100 ps (99 hp/74 kW) in the entry-level and 136 ps (134 hp/100 kW) in the upper spec.
