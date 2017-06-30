autoevolution

Opel Adam Now Available In Black Jack Form

30 Jun 2017, 18:21 UTC ·
by
When talking city cars, it’s hard to ignore the likes of the Fiat 500 and MINI. The Opel Adam has always been in the shadow of the two all-stars, but the German brand is trying its best to make the Adam more interesting.
Introducing the Black Jack, a derivative of the Adam that packs a two-tone paint job and a sticker price of €14,950. That would be €3,000 more than the starting price of the regular Adam, which is a lot for this segment. The performance-oriented Adam S, by comparison, kicks off from €19,145.

Basically a combination between a visual package and a trim level, the Black Jack treatment is also available for the Adam S and the Adam Rocks S. The black designer look is the city car’s highlight, with the roof, exterior mirror caps, and hood painted in the darkest color of the spectrum.

In typical fashion for the Adam, the interior isn’t half bad either. Sure the rear seats are a bit uncomfortable for tall adults on long journeys, but Opel didn’t cut back in the department all automakers are focusing at the present moment: infotainment. The standard unit is the Radio CD 3.0 BT, but the real party piece is the €350 Radio R 4.0 IntelliLink because it adds smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For built-in satellite navigation, the €850 Navi 4.0 IntelliLink is the system to go for.

Thankfully, though, the Opel OnStar personal connectivity and service assistant comes standard, and it’s free of charge in the first 12 months from the registration date or delivery of the vehicle. Also standard is a 1.2-liter powerplant that’s tuned to produce 70 PS (51 kW). Fuel economy for this engine sits at 5.3 liters per 100 kilometers on the combined cycle (NEDC).

“The Adam Black Jack adds a new dimension to our Adam portfolio,” declared Peter Kuspert, VP of sales and aftersales. ”The one-color roof and hood line provides an iconic image – one that is unique for Opel. I am sure that the bold and almost teasing grin will win over new customers looking for a cool car.”

In 2019, the Adam will be replaced by an all-new model.
