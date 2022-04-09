Only Two Miles Separate This Limited-Edition 2002 Ducati MH900e From Its Factory Crate

It’s not uncommon for these creatures to fetch north of thirty grand at auction, so the idea of owning one will always be just a dream for most mere mortals.
Over the course of Pierre Terblanche’s career, the man has led the design efforts for more than a handful of Ducati’s finest machines, and we consider the limited-edition MH900e to be among his top achievements. Paying tribute to the legendary Mike Hailwood and his Isle of Man TT-winning Ducati NCR 900, this stunning rarity saw a production run of just 2,000 copies around two decades ago.
Customers could place their orders directly on the manufacturer’s official website (a premiere at that time), and the first 1,000 units were sold out in a matter of minutes. Realistically speaking, the vast majority of these mechanical head-turners are bound to spend most – if not all – of their lives in storage or on display, which appears to have been the case with the specimen pictured above.
Take a quick gander at the Duc’s LCD display, and you’ll discover that its odometer shows a mere two miles (three kilometers). Moreover, there’s not a single imperfection to be found on this 2002 MY MH900e, so it’s fair to say that we’re practically looking at a brand-new bike! To gain a better understanding of what the Italian phenom is all about, let’s examine its main specs and features.
Bologna’s pearl draws power from an air- and oil-cooled 904cc L-twin mill, which packs a single belt-driven overhead cam, two desmodromic valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.2:1. This bad boy is accompanied by a dry multi-plate clutch, and it keeps the motorcycle’s rear chain-driven wheel in motion through a six-speed transmission.
When prompted, the fuel-injected powerplant will go about delivering 75 horses at 8,000 revs and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range. Before it plateaus at a respectable top speed of 133 mph (215 kph), Ducati’s superstar can run the quarter-mile distance in no more than 11.9 ticks of the stopwatch.
The powertrain componentry is placed inside a tubular steel trellis skeleton, whose front end sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks. At six o’clock, suspension duties are managed by an adjustable piggyback shock absorber from Sachs. For ample stopping power, the MH900e relies on dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and four-piston Brembo calipers up north, along with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper down south.
Finally, this TT-inspired beauty weighs a very modest 410 pounds (186 kg) on an empty stomach, and its fuel tank is able to hold 2.2 gallons (8.5 liters) of gas when full. In case your bank account is currently home to a small fortune, then the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website is the next place you ought to be heading, because the bike we’ve just admired needs a new home. The top bid is placed at $21,000, and you’ve got until April 13 to submit yours.
