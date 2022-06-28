One of the Rarest and Shiniest McLarens in Recent Years Hits the Market

McLaren is one of the most exclusive automakers in the world and they are known for building supercars that feature cutting-edge technology. One such supercar is the McLaren MSO HS, also called 688 HS, of which only 25 units were built.
The car is part of McLaren’s Super Series, and it could arguably be the most “super” of them all, featuring bespoke finishes by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), which explains its name. MSO is the carmaker’s bespoke division that customizes each of the supercars to the owner's specifications, but only the true masterpieces get full commissions from this division.
McLaren London now has one of the 25 McLaren MSO HS models for sale. It’s a stunning pre-owned example finished in MSO Non Metallic Racing Green with bright yellow accents, sporting a Black Alcantara interior.
The car is based on the manufacturer’s 675LT model, but it received a series of performance and aerodynamic changes. Visually, some of the modifications include carbon fiber canards on the front bumper, a large roof scoop, louvers on the front quarter panels, a towering active rear wing, as well as P1-inspired carbon fiber body panels.
The 688 HS is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo M838TL V8, the same as on the 675LT model, but the engine has been tweaked to deliver 679 horsepower and 516 lb-ft (699 Nm) of torque between 3,000 and 7,000 rpm.
MSO also worked hard to reduce the weight of the coupe, which comes in 40 kg (88 lbs) lighter than the 675LT.
Some features of the MSO HS's interior worth mentioning include the carbon fiber bucket seats, four-point harnesses, and the track telemetry system.
According to McLaren London’s listing, the asking price for this McLaren MSO HS is £599,995 (~$736,000/695,000 Euro). We also find out that the car has covered just 2,000 miles (3,200 km) from new and is available to view by appointment at McLaren London’s showroom in Knightsbridge.
McLaren London now has one of the 25 McLaren MSO HS models for sale. It’s a stunning pre-owned example finished in MSO Non Metallic Racing Green with bright yellow accents, sporting a Black Alcantara interior.
The car is based on the manufacturer’s 675LT model, but it received a series of performance and aerodynamic changes. Visually, some of the modifications include carbon fiber canards on the front bumper, a large roof scoop, louvers on the front quarter panels, a towering active rear wing, as well as P1-inspired carbon fiber body panels.
The 688 HS is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo M838TL V8, the same as on the 675LT model, but the engine has been tweaked to deliver 679 horsepower and 516 lb-ft (699 Nm) of torque between 3,000 and 7,000 rpm.
MSO also worked hard to reduce the weight of the coupe, which comes in 40 kg (88 lbs) lighter than the 675LT.
Some features of the MSO HS's interior worth mentioning include the carbon fiber bucket seats, four-point harnesses, and the track telemetry system.
According to McLaren London’s listing, the asking price for this McLaren MSO HS is £599,995 (~$736,000/695,000 Euro). We also find out that the car has covered just 2,000 miles (3,200 km) from new and is available to view by appointment at McLaren London’s showroom in Knightsbridge.