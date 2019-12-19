One 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 on Flipped Trailer Belongs to Ford Family Member

That’s not how you break in a new car, especially when that car is a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Or a pair of them, worth an estimated total of $180,000.
One very unlucky driver made 2 just as unlucky GT500 owners weep in sadness when the trailer he was hauling with his pickup truck, carrying the prized cars, flipped on the I-75 highway in Detroit the other day. Aerial footage from the scene is included in the video at the bottom of the page.
As of the time of writing, there are few official details available as to how this strange accident came to happen. What is clear is that the trailer flipped and the pair of Mustangs, well strapped onto the bed, flipped with it. The GT500s, one in Iconic Silver and one in Grabber Lime, were reportedly on their way to a dealership.
Traffic was obstructed for several hours, until the damaged cars were placed on flatbeds and driven away.
The Drive reports that a Ford F-350 pickup was doing the hauling, and that the driver spun out, flipped the trailer and came to a (predictably) screeching halt. An investigation into the accident is underway, and authorities are looking at speeding and improperly balanced load as the main causes of the crash.
And, get this: the intended owner of the Grabber Lime Shelby, which seems to come with the back wing included in the $18,500 optional Carbon Fiber Track Package, is a member of the Ford family. The irony of it all.
Apparently, the car was “a custom build for a close family member of Martha Ford,” aka the widow of Henry Ford’s grandson and mother of the executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, William Clay Ford, Jr. Well, Mr. William Clay Ford, Jr. must be having a very bad day, because that Lime GT500 was meant for him, the publication reports.
Photos included with the report show the extent of damage to the cars, including smashed passenger windows, scratched paintwork and flattened passenger side fenders. An insurance adjuster is expected to inspect them at an indoor storage facility and they might be sold on “for pennies on the dollar” if damage is excessive, The Drive says.
