Something completely new showed up recently among the famous boats and gondolas in Venice – a floating skating bowl. Some might find it out of place, but, at least for those attending the inaugurating show, it was a spectacular sight.
Collaborations between luxury lifestyle brands and sports stars are nothing new, but it’s rare that the result is such an innovative project that goes beyond marketing. In this case, it’s something as cool as it is innovative – a skating bowl made of wood, integrated into a platform that was then floated in the Canal Grande, in the Italian city of Venice.
It’s most likely the first time an atypical platform like this has transformed Venice into the hottest skating scene right now. This was the result of a collaboration between two brands and a popular skating figure. Golden Goose, the project initiator, is an Italian luxury footwear brand that began endorsing Cory Juneau at the beginning of the year.
Together with another Italian brand, the iconic skateboarding brand Bastard, Golden Goose created a full-size skate bowl, integrated onto a pontoon, as part of a complex project called “Venice to Venice.”
The project’s name is a reference to Cory Juneau’s trajectory from the famous Venice Beach in California, where countless skaters began their careers, to Venice in Italy, where this exciting installation would become a celebration of Juneau’s success. Aged only 22, the skater from San Diego became the first American to win an Olympic medal in men’s park, and only the second skateboarder from the U.S. to win an Olympic medal. It’s safe to say that the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist is the top U.S. skateboarder right now.
As Golden Goose stated, the “Venice to Venice” collaboration “went deep” into the athlete’s journey up until this point. The unique event on the Venetian Lagoon, which coincided with the 78th Annual Venice International Film Festival, was certainly an amazing experience for all who participated and those who attended. It’s not every day that you get to watch skaters perform on a floating platform right on the Venetian Lagoon.
