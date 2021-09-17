This Billionaire’s Water Toy Is an Amphibious Limo That Costs More Than Luxury Cars

It’s a known fact that billionaires expect the best of everything, and that a lot of what they sport, from outfits and accessories, to vehicles and gadgets, is over the top. But, after all, who’s to say where should the richest people on Earth draw the line? When it comes to fun stuff, all of us like to take a look at the quirkiest and wildest concepts out there. They just get the extra option of actually exploring them, too.