autoevolution

Old Peugeot 206 With Diesel Engine Driven by Regular Car Reviews

 
18 May 2017, 17:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mister Regular flew all the way to Britain, and guess what kind of car he jumped into? An old Peugeot 206 with a diesel engine (and an old Rover, but that's not in the video).
Not many Americans even know what Peugeot is, yet he says he always thought the 206 was cool, and would buy one if given a chance.

This is technically a B-segment car, though it's not that much bigger than a Fiat 500. Back when it came out in 1998, the 206 quickly became a style icon with European consumers, and Peugeot also developed a sedan, coupe-cabriolet, and wagon.

It stayed in production right until December 2012 in Europe. But China kept it until 2015, Brazil until 2014 and a factory in Iran still makes the 206.

The point we're working towards is that this could actually be the most successful small car of modern times, with 9 million sales in total. Sure, the VW Polo has 12 million sales, but they are spread over five generations. And the fact that it's still on the road proves Peugeot reliability is way better than the snobs say. Can you believe this particular car was driven for five years without an oil change?

One of the first comments he makes is about the two holes on the right side of the hood, which he thought were engine air intakes but lead nowhere. We've heard other people saying that they're connected to the air conditioning external air inlet, but they could just be decorative.

Light conversation is made about deactivating airbags, the lack of manuals in America and the VW Rabbit. But it's the super-light clutch that Mr. Regular is mostly pumped up about. But the fact that the 206 has plenty of quirks doesn't necessarily have to do with it being French. Most cheap cars had the window switches and the lock button on the dash. But we haven't heard about a steering column rubbing against your clutch foot before. Maybe that's like a RHD market thing.

regular car reviews Peugeot 208 Peugeot
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78