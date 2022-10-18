autoevolution
OKC Thunder Rookie Chet Holmgren Shows Up Driving an Audi RS 7 With 22-inch Wheels

Chet Holmgren is one of the most exciting rookie prospects to enter the NBA in recent years. He’s got a unique body type and he’s extremely skilled on both offense and defense. He also stands 7’1 tall (2.16 m) and was drafted second overall in the 2022 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Holmgren became the highest draft pick ever taken out of Gonzaga (topping even Kevin McHale), and for good reason. We’ve already seen him put in work during Summer League for the Thunder, where on his debut he scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists in a 98-77 win against the Utah Jazz.

Unfortunately, he picked up a nasty foot injury during a Pro-am game back in August and he will sadly miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season.

His spirits seem high though and earlier this week he got behind the wheel of what looks like a brand-new Audi RS 7, posting three images on his Instagram account. How do we know it’s an RS 7, you ask? Well, at first, we thought it might be the e-tron GT, but the design of the dashboard quickly disproved that idea.

Then there’s the fact that it has frameless doors, to which you add the low ride height and the only logical conclusion points to the carmaker’s A7 range. Now, judging by the side skirt cut-out and the flat-bottom Alcantara steering wheel, there can be no doubt this is the flagship RS 7 specification, which will set you back at least $120,900 through Audi USA.

Holmgren’s Audi is wearing either Nardo Grey or Daytona Gray Pearl – it's a little hard to tell from these images. We also noticed that it’s got a set of 22-inch gloss black five V-spoke wheels and judging by the dark trim around the door pillars, it’s also been equipped with carmaker’s Black Optic package.

As for performance, the RS 7’s twin turbocharged V8 engine produces 591 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, which is enough to rocket you to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds.



