BMW M5 CS Drag Races Audi RS 7, It's Total Annihilation

Cars of our generation must feel like rocketships for anyone who is more than 70 years old. Today you can just buy a 200+ mph (321 kph) vehicle without too much of a hassle. And as you're waiting at the stoplight, another similarly capable car can be right next to you, and you wouldn't necessarily think much of it.
This is how far we've come from a technology point of view, and we're nowhere near our potential. With the new 2,000-horsepower electric hypercars coming out, our perception of fast cars will be changed forever. But until then, I thought you'd enjoy a classic BMW versus Audi battle. The M5 CS versus an Audi RS 7. I know, it would have made a bit more sense to bring in the RS 6. But ultimately these two models are fairly similar.
Both the M5 CS and the RS 7 are packing turbocharged V8 engines, although the BMW does have the edge in terms of displacement, with 4.4-liters as opposed to just 4-liters in the Audi. With a bigger engine, the BMW also has more grunt, with 626 horsepower available on demand. The Audi only has 591 horsepower, but it does have more torque, at 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). Even so, the M5 CS is not far behind, with 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
Both cars have AWD, and they both use automatic gearboxes, but the Audi is 529 lbs (240 kg) heavier than its opponent, which might be a crucial factor in today's battle. I do think the RS 7 is a much better-looking car, but in the end, that's not going to affect how this plays out, so let's just jump into the race and see who won. Even the drivers aren't certain of how the situation will unfold, although chances are that the BMW is going to emerge victoriously.
quarter-mile (402 meters). The half-mile (804 meters) marker was reached in 17.72 seconds after the launch sequence, and the trap speed was 157 mph (254 kph).
The Audi was slightly faster up to 62 mph but was slower throughout the other readings. So the initial predictions may have been accurate, up until this point. They go at it again, and this time the BMW is off to a much better start. By the time they're doing 70 mph (112 kph), the gap is starting to widen, as the RS 7 is left way behind. The BMW managed to improve its previous results, crossing the half-mile line in just 17.07 seconds!
For the last challenge of the day, they decide on trying a rolling race format, starting at 37 mph (60 kph). The M5 CS is so fast it's not even funny anymore, and I get the feeling that some Audi owners might not be as cocky about their cars in the future. While the driver in the RS 7 is left with a heavy dose of disappointment, we get to see the M5 CS doing some donuts, as it shows off its rear-biased xDrive system.
