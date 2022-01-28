Official Lotus EV Sportscar Sketch Depicts Surprisingly Retro Design and We’re Feeling It

Lotus is joining forces with battery cell expert Britishvolt to co-develop the EV package that will power the carmaker’s next-generation electric sports car. The vehicle will utilize Britishvolt cells and advanced electric propulsion technologies developed by Lotus.
Development work on the project is said to greatly benefit from the close proximity of Lotus and Britishvolt’s R&D centers. By working alongside the UK’s foremost investor in battery cell technologies, Lotus is taking yet another significant step towards transforming itself into an all-electric performance car business and brand.
This collaboration follows a previous £100 million investment by the carmaker in its UK facilities, which includes manufacturing centers at Hethel for the Evija EV hypercar and the Emira sports car.
“Lotus is delighted to be collaborating with Britishvolt to develop new battery cell technology to showcase the thrilling performance that a Lotus EV sports car can deliver. These are the first exciting steps on the journey towards an all-new electric sports car from Lotus, and yet another step towards the transformation towards sustainable, renewable electricity stored in batteries,” said Lotus Cars exec Matt Windle.
“Last year we committed Lotus to a pure electric future, and in the first month of this year we announce another significant step on that journey. In the coming months we will be unveiling the Type 132, an all-new and all-electric Lotus SUV and we’ve confirmed three more EVs are on the way,” he went on to say.
All future Lotus vehicles will be fully electric and inspired by the Evija – deliveries for the latter are set to commence this year.
Now, along with this announcement, Lotus has also released an official sketch depicting its next-gen EV sports car and as you can see, there are a lot of retro-modern elements to it. We’re getting some major Esprit vibes from that rear end design (the way the roof slopes downwards to the spoiler area).
Safe to say, we can’t wait to see what it really looks like.
