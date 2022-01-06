2021 Lotus Evora GT Is a Toyota-Powered Racer With a Mechanical Visceral Analog Feel

Getting behind the wheel of the 2021 Lotus Evora GT feels like going back in time. It’s a retrogressive feel, but ironically, it is what is so special about this unique mid-engine sports car. Introduced 10-years ago, Lotus claimed the Evora was the most comfortable GT mid-engine sports car they had ever produced. Even in its last version, the Lotus Evora GT remains a rare sighting on the roads.
Sofyan Bey from RedLine Reviews checks out the 2021 Lotus Evora GT on the streets of Malibu California.
The Evora hasn’t changed much since its debut. It’s not all-rounded, like its other mid-engine counterparts. And while the Porsche 718 Boxster might be thrilling to drive on mountain passes, the Lotus Evora GT is for macho drivers looking for a more raw experience.
The interior has nothing luxurious, but the starting price could get steep with options. It’s a driver’s car developed to excite the senses. Behind the wheel, at about 4,500 rpm, you begin to understand the rewards offered by this rare British sports car.
The Lotus Evora GT comes with a mid-engine supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes 416 HP and 406 Nm of torque. It's paired to a six-speed transmission that channels all this power to the rear wheels through a manual transmission and a limited-slip differential for additional traction.
It will do the 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.8 seconds and the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at 111 mph (179 kph). The supercharged engine is a Toyota-sourced V6 that's smooth and torquey with an exhilarating howl at about 4,500 rpm.
Behind the wheel, the 2021 Lotus Evora GT is feisty. Powered by the same engine in the Camry, the Evora sounds like a raging bull driven under a tunnel. The steering is so quick and direct, and the chassis remains flat.
Bey admits he has much more fun at times in the Evora GT than in a Boxster. ”The engine is so charismatic I cannot believe this is a Toyota V6,” he said.
The Evora hasn’t changed much since its debut. It’s not all-rounded, like its other mid-engine counterparts. And while the Porsche 718 Boxster might be thrilling to drive on mountain passes, the Lotus Evora GT is for macho drivers looking for a more raw experience.
The interior has nothing luxurious, but the starting price could get steep with options. It’s a driver’s car developed to excite the senses. Behind the wheel, at about 4,500 rpm, you begin to understand the rewards offered by this rare British sports car.
The Lotus Evora GT comes with a mid-engine supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes 416 HP and 406 Nm of torque. It's paired to a six-speed transmission that channels all this power to the rear wheels through a manual transmission and a limited-slip differential for additional traction.
It will do the 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.8 seconds and the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at 111 mph (179 kph). The supercharged engine is a Toyota-sourced V6 that's smooth and torquey with an exhilarating howl at about 4,500 rpm.
Behind the wheel, the 2021 Lotus Evora GT is feisty. Powered by the same engine in the Camry, the Evora sounds like a raging bull driven under a tunnel. The steering is so quick and direct, and the chassis remains flat.
Bey admits he has much more fun at times in the Evora GT than in a Boxster. ”The engine is so charismatic I cannot believe this is a Toyota V6,” he said.