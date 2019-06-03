NYC Subway Pole-Dancing Rat is Here to Entertain

autoevolution

If your commute to work is a bore, you’ve probably never lived in New York. People here riding the train don’t have time to grow bored, no matter the distance or the time of their ride.
One of the many channels to document how trippy, brutal or downright gross a ride with the New York City subway can be is the Instagram account @SubwayCreatures. It’s also the place that made it possible for the latest viral star to emerge: a giant rat that can pole dance.

You will find the video in question available at the bottom of the page: it’s equally awesome and disgusting, and it has earned the person who posted it a free MetroCard for a year. If they really want to travel by subway anymore after this.

As you can imagine, the sight of a rat pole-dancing has sparked a flurry of comments, ranging from disgusted (along the lines of “this is why I’m leaving / not moving to NYC” and “imagine how many diseases the person who touches that pole next can catch”) to amazed. Many regular riders chose to see the funny side in this because, at the end of the day, what other option do they have?

A pole-dancing rat is the perfect example of how tough life is in the Big Apple: even rats have to hustle for cheese or strip to pay for daily expenses. A pole-dancing rat is also the perfect example of how rapidly adjusting the people of NYC are: they’ve even come up with their own Cirque du Subway and it features acrobatics better than the real thing.

If you’re not new to this internet thing, this isn’t the first NYC rat to make international headlines. Back in 2015, Pizza Rat became a viral star, after a commuter snapped a photo of it emerging from a subway station with a full slice of pizza.

And sure, rats are gross and carry diseases, but seeing one sliding down a pole sure beats witnessing a hate attack or seeing someone die after attempting to subway surf.

