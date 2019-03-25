autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Man Viciously Kicks Elderly Woman on NYC Subway, People Shoot Videos, Do Nothing

25 Mar 2019, 11:35 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Video of a recent subway attack went viral last week, prompting a quick response from the police. At the weekend, the NYPD announced that the attacker had been apprehended, crediting assistance from the public in his capture.
6 photos
Teenagers pull dangerous stunt at the Kiev Metro stationTeenagers pull dangerous stunt at the Kiev Metro stationTeenagers pull dangerous stunt at the Kiev Metro stationTeenagers pull dangerous stunt at the Kiev Metro stationTeenagers pull dangerous stunt at the Kiev Metro station
In reality, the public did nothing during the attack – and very little afterwards. In what could probably be described a sign of our times, bystanders snapped up their phones and started recording as a grown man brutally kicked a 78-year-old woman sitting down in one of the subway cars. They even provided a chorus of “oohs” and “aahs” as he kept kicking her to the head and body, but not a single one stepped to stop him. Neither did they call the police.

The New York Times notes that one of these bystanders only called the police after the train stopped in the following station, the attack happening in the Nereid Avenue station in the Bronx. The attacker calmly got off the train, without a single glance back at the woman he had just assaulted, as the video at the bottom of the page also shows.

On Saturday, the NYPD had 36-year-old Mac Gomez in custody, after receiving an anonymous tip about his whereabouts. He’s been charged with several counts of felony assault, and it has emerged that his priors include criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon from a November 2018 arrest.

Speaking with The Times, his fiancee says that, despite what it looks like on camera, Gomez didn’t just pick out the elderly woman from the crowd and attacked her. She had been, in fact, threatening and stalking her family, so he went to confront her and “lost her temper.” He is otherwise “not a bad person,” she insists, and actually felt guilty about what he’d done after he got off the train. However, he didn’t feel guilty enough to turn himself in.

As of Saturday, the video of the attack had over 10 million views. Just as guilty as the attacker are those who watch and do nothing, the court of public opinion has ruled.

subway assault train nyc police viral video arrest
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 