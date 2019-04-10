Dude Turns NYC Subway Car Into Tropical Oasis

An unknown man brought a breath of fresh, clean air (literally so) on one of the most crowded, smelly trains in New York: the 2 train. He did it without help from fellow passengers, by loading tree after tree onto the subway car.

When your subway car gets turned into the rainforest cafe. Welcome to NYC. pic.twitter.com/8CG9lTYjW9 — em [16] (@e_munson) April 8, 2019 A video that’s gone viral shows the unnamed hero in action, while the train is being held up at 28th Street. Twitter user E_Munson was quick with the camera and was able to capture most of the man’s exploits. She says the conductor actually held off the train from leaving for 3 minutes, so the man could put all his potted plants onto the car. Bravo to the conductor.She also admits it was a “dick move” on her part not to lend the dude a helping hand, but it was only because she was too shocked to see so many plants on a New York train . You see a lot of things there, but not trees and plants, she stresses.The train left with a delay of a couple of minutes, while the man put all his plants on the car. From the looks of the video, he had no one to help him out, so it’s amazing that he was able to get to the platform in the first place. Once he did, though, he managed to turn the car into a tropical oasis, if only temporarily.No word yet on where or how he got off. The trees were fiddle-leaf figs, the kind that are very popular with millennials these days, and they’re not exactly cheap. Hearing branches snap as he loads them on the car is actually painful, all things considered, but E_Munson says the journey was worth it. All journeys would be better if trains had plants on them, she says.