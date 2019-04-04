autoevolution

Ben Stiller Gives Woman His Seat on NYC Subway, She Totally Freaks Out

Having someone stand up on public transport to give you their seat is shocking enough, but looking up to see that they’re a celebrity to boot is good enough reason to remove your hair rollers. We’ll explain.

Comedian Ben Stiller was on the subway in NYC the other day, when he casually got up and gave a woman his seat. He probably thought he could do it and continue keeping a low profile, but he didn’t count on her being his biggest fan, which led to her totally freaking out.

Their hilarious interaction was captured on video and posted to Instagram, where it’s gone viral. Throughout the whole thing, Stiller is seen smiling awkwardly, perhaps wishing the woman didn’t make so much of a scene of it all.

But she does. When she realizes that it’s him, she gets up and excitedly proclaims in Spanish that she’d been dying to meet him because “you make me laugh so much.” Then, realizing that she’s still wearing her hair rollers, she proceeds to remove them right then and there, because she has to look perfect for the selfie she’s about to ask.

“I love you so much!” she screams, while telling other stunned passengers that he is a “famous artist.” In the second video posted to IG, more people have come over to ask for photos with Stiller, while the woman is still in the process of fixing her hair. Meanwhile, the comedian hasn’t even removed his sunglasses.

Video of the woman’s hilarious reaction is also included in the footage available at the bottom of the page. This goes out to all those who think traveling by public transportation is always a bore. It’s not: sometimes you get to meet real celebrities, too. You just have to ride the train in the right city.

