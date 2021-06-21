Numbers-Matching '76 Triumph Bonneville T140 Is Looking for A Place to Call Home

4 2021 Triumph Speed Twin Gains Horsepower, New and Better Hardware All Around

Be the classiest rider in town with this undefiled 1976 MY Bonnie. 17 photos



To be more concise, this classic Bonnie is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer. The top bid is placed at $4,700 and you may submit yours until Tuesday afternoon (June 22), when the auction will come to an end. Under current ownership, the bike received a fresh pair of aftermarket mufflers, while its gas tank has been repainted to keep things looking tidy.



Otherwise, this sexy beast is your stock ‘76 MY



A five-speed transmission is tasked with spinning the rear hoop via a chain final drive, leading to a top speed of 110 mph (176 kph). On the other hand, stopping power comes from a single brake disc and a one-piston caliper up front, along with an identical setup at the rear end. Bonnie is supported by telescopic forks at the front and dual adjustable shock absorbers on the opposite end.



The motorcycle's wheelbase measures 57 inches (1,448 mm), while its laced wheels have a diameter of 19 inches (front) and 18 inches (rear). All things considered, Triumph's flagship two-wheeler is totally worth your attention, and we'd encourage you to head straight over to the BaT platform for a closer look at this retro treasure. At the end of the day, well-kept artifacts like this one can't be described as a regular occurrence, so this isn't an opportunity you'll want to miss.

