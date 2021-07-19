Novitec Ferrari SF90 Debuts With Veyron-Rivaling Power, Chiron Performance

1 New Novitec Ferrari F8 N-Largo Is a Limited Edition Spaceship, Already Sold Out

Fine leather upholstery and Alcantara can bedeck the cockpit in numerous shades, with the tuner stating that the range of colors is “just as varied” as the selection of hues for the wheels, and with the right combo, you could make sure that your SF90 is unlike any other – if you had one. In the power department, the tuner has optimized the performance of the powertrain, allowing it to breathe more freely, giving it a high-performance exhaust. The total system output available via the right pedal is, according to Novitec, 1,033 PS (1,018/ 760).The extra 33 PS (33 HP / 24 kW) squeezed out of the turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, which works in concert with three electric motors and a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, allows drivers to hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark more easily.The claimed sprint time is 2.5 seconds, as per the official spec sheet, while top speed stands at in excess of 340 kph (211 mph). What’s more important is that the SF90 can travel 25 km (16 miles) on electric power alone.As an option, customers can spec the 999 fine-gold plating to the Ferrari SF90 , which further improves the heat dissipation. Moreover, a carbon fiber aerodynamic enhancement kit is under development, so the only exterior upgrades available on Novitec’s shelves for this model are the Vossen high-tech forged wheels.On the pictured car, they contrast the black exterior paintwork with a Bronzino hue, one of 72 colors available for them, and are 9.5x20-inch at the front and 12x21-inch at the rear, wrapped in 255/35 and 325/35 tires respectively. Novitec’s sport springs can lower the ride height by 30 mm (1.2 in) at the front and 25 mm (1 in) at the rear.Fine leather upholstery and Alcantara can bedeck the cockpit in numerous shades, with the tuner stating that the range of colors is “just as varied” as the selection of hues for the wheels, and with the right combo, you could make sure that your SF90 is unlike any other – if you had one.