New Novitec Ferrari F8 N-Largo Is a Limited Edition Spaceship, Already Sold Out

It's not every day you get to see a Ferrari, at least if you don't live in Monaco or any other supercar-rich city on the planet. More than that, it's even rarer to see a Novitec tuned one out in the wild, and not at a car show, or in a museum. So it's no wonder the N-Largo Ferraris are such a turn-on. And the German-based company has built several N-Largo models over the years, including the 812, the 488 in both variants, and the F12.
The 812 N-Largo is, without doubt, the most powerful and impressive of them all, but as of today, it has a baby-brother, in the form of the new F8 N-Largo, a car which Novitec calls "the most brutal V8 Ferrari ever". Only 15 of these will ever be built, and it often happens with these special machines, it is already sold out. Yes, that's right, we're just now learning about it, and it's no longer available for purchase.
But I'm sure that in a few years' time, at least one is going to pop up on an auction website somewhere. Until that moment comes, let's dive in and see what this beauty can do. The 488 N-Largo was rated at 772 horsepower, while the 812 N-Largo has the benefit of a V12, and so it churns out 840 horsepower. And the F8 version falls somewhere in the middle, as its twin-turbocharged, 3.9-liter V8 is rated for 818 horsepower and 666 lb-ft (903 Nm) of torque!
Novitec's brand ambassador, Bijon De Kock, wasn't going to just talk about the car inside of the studio. Instead, he takes the car out into the real world, and as we've seen before, he isn't afraid to do a bit of spirited driving, which is ultimately what everyone wants out of these presentations. And you just know that with all the fiddling around that's been done to the engine, and with a Novitec exhaust fitted to the car, the F8 N-Largo sounds absolutely glorious.
And with drifting being more and more popular these days, we even get to see the F8 N-largo going sideways in several scenes. Not many Ferraris get to do that in their lifetimes, so bonus points for the display of power right there. After a bit of driving around, we get to stare at the car once again and witness all of the carbon fiber parts that have been brought into play, making for a provocative yet somehow subtle look.
There's carbon fiber even in places you wouldn't expect, as the whole body kit is made out of it, and then painted to match the color of the car. Staying true to the N-Largo philosophy, this one is wider than a standard F8 by 5.11 inches (13 cm)! A closer look at the mirrors will probably have you staring at them for a while, as the entire ensemble is made out of carbon fiber, and its shape is not only functional but very appealing at the same time.
What's interesting about Novitec is the fact that they don't just build these body kits by using imagination alone. And because form should always follow function, this car has been extensively tested in the wind tunnel, to provide a result which both looks good and drives magnificent at the same time. Novitec has announced that more in-depth details about the tunnel testing will be provided soon, along with extended point-of-view driving footage of the car. I don't know about you, but I can't wait to see this with my own eyes!
