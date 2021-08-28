Nothng E-bike Is Just That, a Simple Ride Designed to Face the Complex Urban Jungle

For some, e-bikes are all about pushing the limits. They like their rides jam-packed with the newest technology and engineering. However, that isn't everyone's cup of tea. Some folks enjoy a simple machine that does what it is best at: getting the rider wherever his or her heart desires.
After four years of testing and development, UK-based startup nothng (intentional lower caps) is ready to deliver its new e-bike. Wearing the same name, the bike is a simple, lightweight machine made to stand the test of time.
The riding position on the bike can be adjusted to fit the rider's preferences. A riser bar and a 90-degree adjustable stem were combined to allow the rider to be as focused as he or she needs without the use of any additional accessories. The redesigned saddle on the bike has ergonomic cushioning and two air springs that equally transfer load for a comfortable ride.
Its simple design seamlessly incorporates the battery, which looks more like a water bottle. It can be removed in a matter of seconds and charged in about three hours at home. On a single charge, this compact 36V/7-Ah lithium battery can deliver up to 60 km (37 miles) of range. What's more, the battery also comes with a lock for security.
A rear hub motor provides the necessary boost, delivering a top speed of 25 kph (16 mph) in Europe and 32 kph (20 mph) in the U.S. When powered down, the motor also has zero resistance, allowing the rider to just use nothng like a traditional bike.
Its 160mm discs provide powerful braking in all weather conditions, while the organic brake pads ensure a smooth contact. The cables are made of stainless steel and have low compression, resulting in an effortless braking.
Weighing just 15.9kg (35 lbs) also plays its role, allowing for great maneuverability around the city. And let's just say that carrying the bike up a flight of stairs won't leave you gasping for air by the time you get to the top.
Currently, nothng is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and can be pre-ordered with either an A-frame or V-frame design for $1,2456. You can see what this simple machine is all about in the video below.
