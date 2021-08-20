Canyon Gets Into the Downcountry Game, Rolls Out the Wildly Fun Lux Trail Bike

The popularity of downcountry bikes has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. They're XC bikes with a trail bike core, offering the best when it comes to riding on steeper descents and gnarlier terrain. Really, what's not to love about them? With that in mind, Canyon rolled out its first downcountry toy, the Lux Trail.
The Lux Trail takes the Lux's best features, such as its lightweight frame and high pedaling economy, and builds on them. Canyon's new bike is a little racier to allow for faster climbing and increased pedaling efficiency on most terrains. Because of its shorter front travel (120 mm), it can handle more than your usual cross-country mountain bike.
It's a full-suspension 29er that is longer and slacker than its cross-country sibling. It has a redesigned front triangle and geometry that reduces the head angle to 67.5 degrees and increases reach by about 20 mm per frame size. The bike maker has paired these longer reaches with a shorter 60mm stem to keep the rider more centered between the wheels.
Lux Trail features bulkier Fox 34 Stepcast or RockShox SID 35 forks, 120 mm front and 110 mm rear suspension travel, riser bars, and short stems. The width of the bars can be increased to 760mm, while the stem was made shorter. In addition, the ride now has a longer dropper post.
The seat tube angle is 74.5 degrees across all sizes, allowing for an efficient seated pedaling position. Furthermore, the 435mm chainstays should provide a good blend of stability and agility.
Currently, there are four models of the Lux Trail available that you can drool over, but they don't come cheap. The CF 6 has a $3,499 price tag and features a Shimano SLX drivetrain, a Fox Float fork, and is equipped with Schwalbe Wicked tires.
Then we have the CF 7, which doesn't stray away too much from the CF6. For a $2,000 price jump, it has a slightly higher-end fork and wheels. Next up is the CF 8, which is priced at $6,299 and sports an SRAM / RockShox build and features carbon DT Swiss EX 1501 wheels.
Finally, the CF 9 tops the lineup. It's the Emily Batty Edition, and it costs $6,999. It packs a full XTR, Fox Factory suspension, and DT Swiss XRC 1200 wheels.
