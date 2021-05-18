No Roads? No Problem for Trakka's All-Wheel-Drive Jabiru 4S Van

To give you just the sort of vehicle that can withstand nearly any off-road journey you can think of, you should check out Trakka's lineup. If you haven't heard of this company, it's an Australia-based manufacturer of RVs, special purpose vehicles, and vans meant to take a beating like none other. After all, if you’ve watched a bit of Nat Geo during your life, you know how rugged and unforgiving the Outback can be.
Trakka has been around since 1977 when Dave Berry decided to build an overlanding van that was to be both practical and eye-catching; the Bucking Bronco van was born.
More than 40 years later, Trakka is still going strong, and one of the models in its arsenal is the Jabiru J4 AWD van, a.k.a. 4S AWD. Currently, the Trakka team offers more than one Jabiru model, but the 4S is one of the more versatile in terms of what sort of terrains you can overcome. There's a video at the bottom of this text—do check it out as it’ll show you just what a Jabiru can do.
CDI 2,987-cc six-cylinder turbo diesel engine. With it, 140 kW (187 hp) and 440 Nm (324.5 lb-ft) of torque are at your disposal.
All Jabiru models include an automatic seven-speed transmission with RWD. However, the 4S includes an engageable AWD system to give you that extra boost of maneuverability and control if you end up crossing some rivers and streams; no joke.
Since the 4S is based on the J4 model, the manufacturer’s website shows only J4 specs. As it stands, the 4S comes in with 7.125 meters (23.37 feet) of length, a width of 2.10 meters (6.89 feet), and a height of 3.0 meters (9.84 feet) with the AC unit. A ground clearance of 210 mm (8.26 inches, measured at rear differential) is all the room for error you’ll get.
Since this crew puts out vehicles meant to deliver true off-grid experience, water needs are crucial. Some 140 liters (37 gallons) of freshwater, 80 liters (21 gallons) of greywater, and a 16-liter (4.2-gallon) toilet waste cassette should cover your three-day weekend.
Inside the 4S, four guests can enjoy a meal together, but only two will ultimately have a place to sleep. The bedroom is found at the rear of the vehicle and includes an East/West double bed with inclining headrests.
To the right side of the vehicle lies the bathroom. Here, Trakka provides its electronic sliding toilet system that neatly hides the cassette, keeps it dry, and offers a larger space for bathing. The large side windows with curtains, sink, and faucet complete the main features.
cooktop, stainless-steel sink and faucet with cover, and a generous 90-liter (23.7-gallon) fridge.
Now, these are just some of the standard features you’ll find when you spend $213,500 Australian ($166,503 U.S. at current exchange rates) on a 4S. In truth, the team at Trakka offers options that give your 4S even more off-road capabilities. Underbody protection, snorkel, and even second spare mount can all be had, for an extra buck, of course. An alfresco pack adds an exterior shower, workbench, and a drawer fridge.
In my opinion (not that it matters much), the 4S is the sort of vehicle that won’t make you feel bad because you spent your life savings on a home with wheels instead of a classic dwelling.
