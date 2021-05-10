The RECON 4X4 Van Is a Cozy Home Away From Home, Perfect for Off-Grid Adventures

With the summer almost setting in, we’re all working assiduously on our perfect "adventure kit" and it all starts with the proper means of transport to accommodate our off-grid escapades. And the new RECON 4X4 van from Perfect-Way seems to meet all the requirements.
The RECON 4X4 van is built on the Mercedez-Benz 2500 Sprinter 4X4 chassis and weighs under 7,400 lb (3,350 kg). It is a four-season coach which brings some really nice features to the table.
The van is equipped with a 40-gallon (151 liters) water tank located between the rear wheels.
It is customizable in terms of space, with a 70 x 72 inches (179 x 183 cm) folding bed that leaves you a generous 124- cu. ft. (3.5 cu. meters) storage space when folded up. If you are traveling alone, you can remove one side of the bed and get even more space. You can also make a 22.5” X 72” (57 X 182 cm) workstation inside the van, by removing the cushions from the driver-side single bed.
The RECON Adventure van is a self-sustaining vehicle packed with a 400Ah lithium battery bank, 400-Watts of roof-mounted solar, and a 2000-Watt inverter.
Moving on to its kitchen equipment, the van comes with a Truma 2.1. cu. ft. (0.05 cu. m.) refrigerator that opens from the top. It fits 60 liters or 96 cans, according to Pleasure-Way.
The bathroom area also has a double function. You can either use it for its primary purpose or you can use this one as storage as well, by removing its shelves. The bathroom is ducted heat, which means you can dry your clothes in it.
The RECON 4X4 van features a ducted Truma VarioHeat furnace and uses 3M Thinsulate insulation for the interior, which also makes it a good option for winter use.
Canadian motorhomes manufacturer Pleasure-Way ensures us that the van will be available starting this summer for a price of $171,600.
