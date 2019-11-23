autoevolution

Nissan Leaf vs. BMW i3 vs. Volt/Ampera: What's the Best Used EV?

23 Nov 2019, 20:05 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Any new technology can seem completely outdated after a few years. Just look at an iPhone7 if you don't believe us. The same goes for electric cars, not because their screens have notches but because of the all-important batteries.
3 photos
Nissan Leaf Side Crash TestNissan Leaf Side Crash Test
But many people knew the early electric cars were perfect for their daily commute; they just didn't want to pay the ridiculously high early prices. Today, you can pick them up at a fraction of the cost, but should you?

This Fifth Gear review takes a look at three contenders, one of which is still in production. It all starts with the Nissan Leaf, as it should since this model was the most popular EV globally. Today, it's worth about a sixth to an eighth of its original price and is the value kind of the video.

Acceleration is pretty nice, as the Leaf sprints better than most cars that claim to have about 100 horsepower. As a used car, this is a pretty interesting proposition because unlike with something like a Golf or an Astra, you don't need to worry about its oil changes. The battery is what can cost the most.

While you're supposed to have about 70-80% of the original capacity after 10 years, we've already seen cars with 50% capacity. Even on its best day, this proto-EV would give you about 100 miles of range, so it's only good for quick trips into town.

The Vauxhall Ampera is the second car under the magnifying glass. Nowadays, PHEVs are all over the place, but back seven years ago, this was the first to be offered in Britain. Like the Volt, this thing won the European Car of the Year award but is full of flaws. Range isn't one of them since like the sister Chevy Volt model this is has a gasoline motor. This doesn't power the wheels in any way but instead acts as an electric generator.

Problems? Well, if the battery goes bad, it costs as much as two used Leafs (Leaves?) to repair. Finally, there's the BMW i3, also available with a range extender. The German machine feels more like a science experiment on wheels, featuring super-skinning tires and abnormal looks. We think it's really interesting, especially the materials used inside and the CFRP construction.

nissan leaf BMW i3 Chevy Volt Opel Ampera
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Half-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 YearsHalf-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 Years
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Remnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super CoupesRemnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super Coupes
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Here Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever MadeHere Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever Made
Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Production Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the ConceptProduction Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the Concept
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Why 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive HistoryWhy 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive History
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW models:
BMW M2 CSBMW M2 CS CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumBMW X6BMW X6 Premium SUVBMW 8 Series Gran CoupeBMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Upper PremiumBMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactAll BMW models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day