Nissan Leaf Electric Hatchback Updated for 2023, Base Model Is Now Cheaper

With the 2022 New York Auto Show officially kicking off tomorrow (April 13) for the press, and two days later for the public, several automakers have already presented some of the new cars that will be on display. Nissan is the latest, as they have just dropped the veils off the 2023 Leaf, which will go on sale this summer.
At first glance, the company’s electric hatchback may look the same, but there are a few styling differences, which improve the aerodynamics, Nissan claims. The diffuser, rear spoiler, and wheel deflectors make the car more aerodynamic, and they are joined by the new grille, bumper molding, and darkened headlights.
Nissan’s new logo was added inside, on the steering wheel, and the EV features a new start-up animation in the instrument panel. The Leaf S, which is the entry-level model, has gray trim, whereas the Leaf SV Plus brings glossy black accents.
Speaking of the trim levels, the base grade, which rides on new 17-inch wheels, with a five-spoke pattern, has a 147 hp (149 ps / 110 kW) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque electric motor, powered by a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery. The Leaf SV Plus uses a 214 hp (217 ps / 160 kW) and 250 lb-ft (339 Nm) of torque motor, fed by a 60 kWh battery.
The EPA-estimated range for both models has yet to be announced, but it is expected to be similar to the 2022 Leaf, which can travel for 149 miles (240 km) in the S, and 215 miles (246 km) in the SV Plus.
Equipped with an assortment of safety gizmos, with the upper-spec adding the ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system, the 2023 Leaf is accompanied by an 8-year/100,000-mile (160,934-km) warranty for the battery.
Pricing will be announced in due course, though Nissan claims that the entry-level will be more affordable than its predecessor, which carries an MSRP of $27,400, before the $1,025 destination charge, undercutting the SV Plus by $8,000.
