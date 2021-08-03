4 Rare 1969 Datsun 510 Surfaces in Texas After 40 Years with Race-Spec Upgrades

3 2022 Nissan Z Gets Digital Widebody Makeover, Gives Off NFS Vibes

1 850-HP Datsun 240Z with Widebody Kit Isn't Your Average Z-Car, Goes Drag Racing

More on this:

2022 Nissan Leaf Starts From Just $27,400, Gets More Standard Kit

For all its rights and wrongs, Nissan shouldn’t be written off as a second-rate automaker because Nissan has pioneered electric vehicles as we know them today. The Leaf came out in 2010 to much critical acclaim, two years before the first example of the Model S rolled off the line, but due to complacency, the Leaf is no longer relevant in the EV segment. 15 photos



Intelligent Around View Monitor also needs to be mentioned, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a 40- kWh battery that enables a driving range of 149 miles (240 kilometers), and an electric motor that outputs 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet (320 Nm). The extended-range battery is rated at 62 kWh and promises 226 miles (364 kilometers) as per the EPA.



Marketed as the Leaf Plus, the long-range variant is complemented by a more potent electric motor that belts out 214 horsepower and 250 pound-feet (339 Nm). Every single trim and battery-powertrain configuration is covered by an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the lithium-ion pack and against battery capacity loss below nine bars of the original capacity.



“ EV Sales and Marketing at Nissan U.S. “With the amount of technology offered by the Leaf, combined with new pricing, this is simply just an amazing value.”

Outdated is probably the best word to describe the five-door hatchback, especially if you glance over at the updates brought for the 2022 model year. Believe it or not, Nissan has finally added a CHAdeMO quick-charging port as standard for $27,400 excluding options, destination charge, federal tax credit of up to $7,500, and state incentives if applicable. The Leaf also welcomes eight standard features that were previously offered in Technology Package for the SV Plus trim level, including ProPILOT Assist.Intelligent Around View Monitor also needs to be mentioned, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a 40-battery that enables a driving range of 149 miles (240 kilometers), and an electric motor that outputs 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet (320 Nm). The extended-range battery is rated at 62 kWh and promises 226 miles (364 kilometers) as per the EPA.Marketed as the Leaf Plus, the long-range variant is complemented by a more potent electric motor that belts out 214 horsepower and 250 pound-feet (339 Nm). Every single trim and battery-powertrain configuration is covered by an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the lithium-ion pack and against battery capacity loss below nine bars of the original capacity. Nissan was the first automaker with a globally-available mass-market electric vehicle and we’re continuing in the tradition of making electric vehicles available to everyone,” declared Aditya Jairaj, director ofSales and Marketing at Nissan U.S. “With the amount of technology offered by the Leaf, combined with new pricing, this is simply just an amazing value.”

load press release