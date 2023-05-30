Nissan Leaf Brake Line Corrosion Issue Prompts Recall

Previously the best-selling electric vehicle in the world, the Leaf has been recalled over a supplier's oversight. A technician discovered abnormal damage on a brake tube assembly being installed on a 2023 model year Leaf back in January 2023, prompting Nissan to retrieve the part for in-depth analyses.
The Japanese automaker contacted the supplier as well, namely Sanoh America Inc. A parts audit of 975 assemblies revealed no fewer than 25 damaged parts. Another parts audit of 395 vehicles concluded with five scratched or damaged right-hand brake tubes. Given these circumstances, Nissan started investigating the aforementioned supplier's processes.
Lo and behold, inappropriate tooling was used to align the brake tube into the pipe bending jig. Due to misaligned brake tubes, the tooling clamped the pipe in an incorrect position, causing scratches or deformation at the actuator bend. These scratches or deformations may lead to premature corrosion, which in turn results in a potential brake fluid loss. Nissan performed stress and corrosion tests on two parts, with said tests ending as expected. On the upside, Nissan isn't aware of any field reports or warranty claims related to this blunder.
A grand total of 758 vehicles are recalled in the United States market, as per the document attached below. An estimated 3 percent of the recalled population is believed to exhibit said condition. Dealers have been instructed to check the right-hand brake tube for scratches or damage. If needed, the assembly will be replaced at no charge to the owner. According to Nissan, the remedy takes one hour of labor.
Owners will be informed of this campaign by first-class mail beginning on July 7. The recalled vehicles were manufactured in the period between December 7, 2022, and January 11, 2023. The third most affordable electric vehicle in the United States after the $26,500 Chevrolet Bolt EV and $27,800 Chevrolet Bolt EUV currently rocks a starting price of $28,040 excluding the destination freight charge. Unfortunately for prospective buyers, the Leaf does not qualify for the federal tax credit.
To qualify for said credit, an electric vehicle needs to meet a couple of requirements. First and foremost, 50 percent of the battery's components must be manufactured or assembled in North America. Secondly, 40 percent of critical minerals have to be mined, processed, or recycled in the United States of America or FTA (i.e., Free Trade Agreement) countries.
The Leaf comes in two specifications for the 2023 model year, beginning with the 40-kWh S. The SV Plus boasts 20 more kilowatt hours and a price tag to match: $36,040 sans destination. It also packs a bigger punch (160 kW as opposed to 110 kW for the front-mounted electric motor), and that's not all. Standard goodies further include 100-kW charging, Door to Door Navigation with Premium Traffic, NissanConnect EV with Services, alloys, and the ProPILOT Assist suite.
