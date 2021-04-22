Nissan GT-R Gaps Yamaha FZ-09 and C6 Corvette but Little Audi A3 Proves Too Much

Usually, whenever cars and motorcycles are involved in quarter-mile skirmishes, there’s one clear favorite for the win, and it usually doesn’t have four wheels. But since we’re dealing with the sticky tarmac of a proper drag strip and a renowned AWD monster, it’s no wonder the traditionally unthinkable happens. On the other hand, the big surprise comes from a different, nightly run.
While some detractors may call the Nissan GT-R obsolete because it has been in continuous production since late 2007 without a generational change, there are many reasons to think otherwise. If we’re referring strictly to drag strip encounters, then a sensible move would be to point out that Dodge’s Challenger is almost just as old and still enjoys to Demon and Redeye the Hellcat out of the competition.
Thus, our attention was caught by a black example of the GT-R variety featured in the latest footage provided by the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel. The Nissan (no details have been provided on model year and possible mods for this R35) first comes out for a solo play to put things into perspective, nailing an 11.4s ET at 124 mph (200 kph).
Then it’s time for the first encounter, with a silver C6 Corvette that doesn’t manage to honor the American quarter-mile legacy because it loses badly with a 12.2-second result to the GT-R's constant 11.4s run. We thought the much lighter Yamaha FZ-09 would have the upper hand next, but the AWD monster proved its worth in the sticky situation and brought down the ET to 11.3-seconds, more than enough to snatch the win against the bike’s 11.6s.
More importantly, the clear gap was in terms of trap speeds, with the GT-R again hitting 124 mph as opposed to the Yamaha’s 114 mph (183 kph). While still pondering the difference, the GT-R aligned for the last fight featured in the video embedded below against an Audi A3.
Unfazed by the dwarfing Nissan, the German compact car delivered the shocking surprise of the day, snatching the win by a hair (11.2 to 11.4 seconds, actually). As it turns out (and we have a second video with it as the star), the sedan actually hides a Garrett GTX 3076R turbo secret under the hood alongside other mods.
Thus, our attention was caught by a black example of the GT-R variety featured in the latest footage provided by the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel. The Nissan (no details have been provided on model year and possible mods for this R35) first comes out for a solo play to put things into perspective, nailing an 11.4s ET at 124 mph (200 kph).
Then it’s time for the first encounter, with a silver C6 Corvette that doesn’t manage to honor the American quarter-mile legacy because it loses badly with a 12.2-second result to the GT-R's constant 11.4s run. We thought the much lighter Yamaha FZ-09 would have the upper hand next, but the AWD monster proved its worth in the sticky situation and brought down the ET to 11.3-seconds, more than enough to snatch the win against the bike’s 11.6s.
More importantly, the clear gap was in terms of trap speeds, with the GT-R again hitting 124 mph as opposed to the Yamaha’s 114 mph (183 kph). While still pondering the difference, the GT-R aligned for the last fight featured in the video embedded below against an Audi A3.
Unfazed by the dwarfing Nissan, the German compact car delivered the shocking surprise of the day, snatching the win by a hair (11.2 to 11.4 seconds, actually). As it turns out (and we have a second video with it as the star), the sedan actually hides a Garrett GTX 3076R turbo secret under the hood alongside other mods.