Nissan 'Fairlady' Z Sedan Concept Gets Envisioned as Potential Sentra Replacement

Unlike its bigger rival Toyota – which has had a tidal wave of new model introductions this year and even 'photobombed' the Monterey Car Week with its early-August introduction of the 2024 Land Cruiser – Nissan didn't have too many novelties so far in 2023.
Sure, we can always count on the big reveal of the Infiniti QX(80) Monograph Concept at Monterey and the official introduction of the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo to paint a different picture – but remember how Toyota came out with stuff like the 2024 Grand Highlander, GR special editions, 2024 Tacoma, Lexus GX 550, and the new Land Cruiser?
Well, if they want a chance to go on equal footing, Nissan might also have to indulge in ideas from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. For example, the virtual artist tucked behind the AscarissDesign moniker on social media has a big craving for quirky digital projects - so here's a Z with four doors. So, taking a pause from his Caddy-related passion, the pixel master reworked an unsuspecting Japanese sports car into a hypothetical Nissan 'Fairlady' Z sedan concept.
And you know what – we like it. Frankly, it doesn't even matter. It's an older design from the author's archives that was only recently shared on social media. It doesn't even matter that he worked on the Nissan Z Proto Concept – the final design turned out pretty much one and the same, with only subtle differences. What really matters is that it looks cool and might be relatively easy to put into production.
Even better, the pixel master even envisioned a use-case scenario if Nissan was ever daring enough to expand the iconic Z lineup to incorporate stuff with more than two doors. So, if the Japanese automaker embraced his idea, the author would propose to get rid of the boring $20,200 Sentra compact car and offer customers something like this in return – and probably for a lot more cash.
Well, that's not a bad thought – albeit it might be hard to realize in the real world. For starters, the base Z now starts at $40,990 – so it might be hard to think that a sedan version could have less than half its MSRP. Alas, even if it could, the 400-hp twin-turbo V6 mill would probably get sacrificed on the altar of saving precious bucks – and that would lead to an unwanted dissolution of the Z's brand awareness.
So, in the end, this idea might work – but not as a Sentra replacement. Instead, if Nissan ever dared to perform a four-door Z leap of faith, this sedan would come at a premium (probably more than $50k) and as the passenger car flagship of the brand – complete with Nismo cues and maybe even the reworked VR30DDTT 3.0-liter V6 packing more than 420 horsepower. Well, that would be a (CGI) sight to behold!
