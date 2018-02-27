autoevolution
 

Nissan Disguises Leaf into Disney’s 'A Wrinkle in Time’ Characters

27 Feb 2018, 7:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Hollywood was the place where on Monday night the world premiere of Ava DuVernay’s  'A Wrinkle in Time', took place. As usual, the hype coming with the premiere was not only directed at the movie itself, but the celebrities in it as well: Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Storm Reid, among others.
11 photos
Nissan Leaf 'A Wrinkle in Time'Nissan Leaf 'A Wrinkle in Time'Nissan Leaf 'A Wrinkle in Time'Nissan Leaf 'A Wrinkle in Time'Nissan Leaf 'A Wrinkle in Time'Nissan Leaf 'A Wrinkle in Time'Nissan Leaf 'A Wrinkle in Time'Nissan Leaf 'A Wrinkle in Time'Nissan Leaf 'A Wrinkle in Time'Nissan Leaf 'A Wrinkle in Time'
The glamour of the stars, however, was somehow eclipsed by the disguised appearance of three Nissan Leaf vehicles, wearing very special paint. As a partner for the movie, Nissan will launch an ad campaign centered around 'A Wrinkle in Time', a campaign which started at the movie’s premiere.

The three Nissan Leaf models presented in Hollywood were modified to look a bit like three of the movie’s characters: Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling) and Mrs. Whatsit (Mindy Kaling). And by modified we mean more than just adding color to the exterior.

Aside from the eye-popping paint, Nissan used on its vehicles custom touch-sensitive screens, covering the windshield and side windows. When activated, the screens would generate an interactive light show, to mimic the special effects from the movie.

Heat-sensing sensor was also added to the three Leafs, which made the cars react with the said light shows as soon as they sensed people approaching.

"Breakthrough technology is a key part of the storyline in "A Wrinkle in Time' and also a cornerstone of the all-new Nissan LEAF," said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, marketing communications and media, Nissan North America.

"As the halo vehicle for Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the all-new Nissan LEAF uses breakthrough technologies like ProPILOT Assist to help relieve the stresses of highway driving."

A Wrinkle in Time is based on the science fiction novel of the same name. The movie’s director, Ava DuVernay, is the first woman of color to direct a live-action film with a production budget over $100 million.
nissan leaf A Wrinkle in time Oprah Winfrey disney
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
NISSAN models:
NISSAN KicksNISSAN Kicks CrossoverNISSAN LeafNISSAN Leaf CompactNISSAN Micra 5 DoorsNISSAN Micra 5 Doors MiniNISSAN RogueNISSAN Rogue Small SUVNISSAN X-TrailNISSAN X-Trail CrossoverAll NISSAN models  