Nissan Disguises Leaf into Disney’s 'A Wrinkle in Time’ Characters

Hollywood was the place where on Monday night the world premiere of Ava DuVernay’s 'A Wrinkle in Time
', took place. As usual, the hype coming with the premiere was not only directed at the movie itself, but the celebrities in it as well: Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Storm Reid, among others.
The glamour of the stars, however, was somehow eclipsed by the disguised appearance of three Nissan
Leaf vehicles, wearing very special paint. As a partner for the movie, Nissan will launch an ad campaign
centered around 'A Wrinkle in Time', a campaign which started at the movie’s premiere.
The three Nissan Leaf models presented in Hollywood were modified to look a bit like three of the movie’s characters: Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling) and Mrs. Whatsit (Mindy Kaling). And by modified we mean more than just adding color to the exterior.
Aside from the eye-popping paint, Nissan used on its vehicles custom touch-sensitive screens, covering the windshield and side windows. When activated, the screens would generate an interactive light show, to mimic the special effects from the movie.
Heat-sensing sensor was also added to the three Leafs, which made the cars react with the said light shows as soon as they sensed people approaching.
"Breakthrough technology is a key part of the storyline in "A Wrinkle in Time' and also a cornerstone of the all-new Nissan LEAF,"
said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, marketing communications and media, Nissan North America.
"As the halo vehicle for Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the all-new Nissan LEAF uses breakthrough technologies like ProPILOT Assist to help relieve the stresses of highway driving."
A Wrinkle in Time is based on the science fiction novel of the same name. The movie’s director, Ava DuVernay, is the first woman of color to direct a live-action film with a production budget over $100 million.