NIO ET7 Has 0.208 Drag Coefficient, But Have You Seen Its LiDAR?

NIO seems to be pretty proud of its first sedan. The ET7 obtained a remarkably low drag coefficient: only 0.208. NIO said it is the second-lowest result for production vehicles, but it failed to inform which one is the best: the Mercedes-Benz EQS, with a 0.20 drag coefficient. The ET7 ties with the Tesla Model S Plaid and beats the Lucid Air’s 0.21 cx. However, what really caught our attention in the pictures released by the Chinese company were the LiDAR and high-definition cameras the electric sedan will present.

